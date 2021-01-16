Louisiana has confirmed its first identified case of the U.K. COVID variant.
COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., frequently referred to as the U.K. variant.
Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement Saturday, saying the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the state’s first case of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. in an individual in the Greater New Orleans area.
The new COVID-19 variant is prevalent in the United Kingdom and is believed to spread more easily from one person to another than other viral strains currently circulating in the U.S.
At this time, the variant has not shown to cause more severe disease, and health experts believe current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant strain, Edwards said.
In a statement, the governor also urged people to “double down on the mitigation measures that we know are effective in reducing the spread of the virus,” especially since this new variant is believed to spread more rapidly.
“It was always a matter of time before this new strain of the virus would reach Louisiana, which is why our state health experts have been monitoring cases and working with the CDC to prepare,” Edwards said in a statement. “There is no such thing as taking this too seriously.”
The Department of Health conducted a case investigation and contact tracing to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with the individual, who has a reported history of travel outside of Louisiana.
The variant strain has already been detected in at least 15 other states and is likely circulating in Louisiana, as well, officials said.
Edwards said the Department of Health has been preparing for this variant strain by participating in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance Program. The agency has also been sending bi-weekly samples to the CDC for sequencing since November 2020.
Additionally, the State Public Health Laboratory is working with clinical laboratories throughout Louisiana to conduct targeted surveillance for suspect variant strains.
