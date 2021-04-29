Louisiana has confirmed its first identified cases of the Brazilian COVID-19 variant.
Officials from the Louisiana Department of Health made the announcement in a statement issued Thursday. They said the state’s first two cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus — also known as the Brazil P.1 variant — were confirmed in individuals in Region 1 (Greater New Orleans area) and Region 5 (southwest Louisiana).
According to the statement, neither individual reported a history of travel, and neither had received a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Although these are the first reported cases of the P.1 variant in Louisiana, it is likely that there are additional undetected cases circulating,” officials said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified the Brazilian variant “as a variant of concern.” The P.1 variant is potentially associated with increased transmissibility and reduced susceptibility to certain therapeutics, and recent data suggest it may also be associated with higher risk of severe disease.
LDH officials said current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against this variant strain.
There are now multiple variants of concern circulating in Louisiana. The SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. variant — also known as the U.K. variant — was discovered in the state in January and is estimated to be responsible for around one-third of all COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.
The B.1.427/429 variant (California variant) is also in the state.
To slow the spread of the variants, LDH officials urged people to get vaccinated.
“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can also help prevent new variants from emerging: every infection that is prevented means the virus has one less chance to mutate,” officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.