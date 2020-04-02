While COVID-19 and influenza may bear similarities, there are serious distinctions that should discourage people from treating them as if they were the same, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
“As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, comparisons have been drawn to influenza,” the Department of Health said in a statement. “Both cause respiratory disease, yet there are important differences between the two viruses.”
Both COVID-19 and influenza are respiratory illnesses, but COVID-19 has a higher chance of infecting more people. COVID-19 is also more likely to result in severe and critical infections than the flu and require a longer hospital stay.
Additionally, the mortality rate for COVID-19 appears higher than that of the flu, and there are no known cures or vaccines for the novel disease.
The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 6,424 positive cases of the coronavirus, as of the latest figures released on Wednesday. The death toll currently stands at 273.
Listed below are differences between COVID-19 and influenza, according to the Department of Health.
Approximate number of days from initial exposure to first symptoms
The Flu: 1-4 days
COVID-19: 1-14 days
Estimated number of additional people that will be infected by a single person carrying the virus
The Flu: 1.3 people
COVID-19: 2.5 people
Average percent of known infected people needing hospital care
The Flu: 2 percent
COVID-19: 19 percent
Average number of days a surviving patient will stay hospitalized
The Flu: 5-6 days
COVID-19: 11 days
Percent of deaths reported from known cases
The Flu: 0.1 percent or less
COVID-19: 1-3.4 percent
For more information on COVID-19 visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.
