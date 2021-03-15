Louisiana health officials announced Friday that the state will greatly reduce restrictions for indoor visitation at nursing homes as COVID-19 positivity rates decrease and more people get vaccinated.
The relaxed restrictions, which follows new guidance issued recently by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), allow indoor visitations “at all times for all residents” with a few exceptions.
Officials adjusted nursing home visitation restrictions last October, allowing facilities to conduct outdoor visitation with social distancing as well as some indoor visitation if certain criteria is met.
“Since restrictions were initially relaxed last October, the visitation program has gone remarkably well,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, state health officer, in a statement. “We thank Louisianan facilities for their good work in creating safe environments for our most vulnerable residents and are thrilled to expand visitation further.”
Under the updated guidance, facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation at all times for all residents, regardless of a resident’s or visitor’s vaccination status, except for:
-- Parishes where the positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated
-- Residents with confirmed COVID infections, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until after the isolation period
-- Residents in quarantine because they have been exposed to a positive case, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria for release from quarantine.
Gov. John Bel Edwards originally imposed restrictions on visiting Louisiana nursing homes on March 12, 2020, which was three days after the state reported its first case of the novel coronavirus.
A large percentage of the state’s COVID-19 related deaths have come from nursing home settings, where the virus can spread more rapidly among a demographic that is more likely to suffer its worst effects.
As of the most recent data, there have been just over 2,800 COVID-19 deaths among the residents of nursing homes, which accounts for roughly 30 percent of all confirmed deaths in the state.
Despite allowing indoor visitation, officials continue to encourage nursing homes to host visits outside, saying, “outdoor visitation is preferred even when the resident and visitor are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Residents and visitors are also being urged to continue adhering, “to the core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention, including effective hand hygiene and use of face-coverings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.