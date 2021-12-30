Universal masking, social distancing, and suspending extracurricular activities for the time being are some of the COVID-19 recommendations the Louisiana Department of Health presented for schools on Thursday.
With most K-12 schools in Louisiana set to resume next week amid the state’s fifth surge of COVID-19, State Epidemiologist Theresa Sokol shared return-to-school mitigation measures for the start of the second semester.
Theresa Sokol shared our new return-to-school recommendations amid our severe #Omicron surge. These recommendations will help protect our kids, preserve in-person learning and stop the spread. pic.twitter.com/qHtJCLeHPH— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 30, 2021
This latest surge — which has resulted in record-breaking increases in cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations — is being fueled by the omicron variant, which was first detected at the start of the month.
“This [omicron] variant is capable of spreading widespread outbreaks at school and will likely result in K-12 school closures because of a large number of absences if prevention measures are not strictly followed,” Sokol said.
Below are the recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health:
-- Mask universally indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
-- Stay at least 6 feet apart during mealtimes when masking is not possible.
-- Suspend extracurricular activities until statewide incidence is below 200 infections per 100,000 people.
-- Avoid holding social gatherings (such as school dances and pep rallies) until statewide incidence is below 200 infections per 100,000 people.
-- Get vaccinated and boosted when eligible.
– Children should be tested before returning to school.
“These recommendations will help protect our kids, preserve in-person learning and stop the spread,” LDH officials said.
