The Louisiana Department of Health will pause COVID-19 reporting on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day, the agency has announced.
While much of the state’s focus last week was on its response to Hurricane Ida, the Department of Health confirmed another 12,515 new COVID-19 cases and 270 deaths statewide for the period from Aug. 28 - Sept. 3. That doesn’t include 4,589 new “probable” cases and 69 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall, dropping by 430 over the previous week to 2,254 statewide. Hospitalizations have dropped by 768 since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by 32 last week to 447 statewide.
The state reported a rise of 81,722 administered COVID-19 doses in its latest report. As of the latest data, approximately 2,307,705 Louisiana residents have started a vaccine series while 1,958,149 have completed one.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 562,280 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 134,620 “probable” cases
-- 11,326 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,381 “probable” deaths
-- 9,518,846 total COVID-19 tests
-- 4,116,079 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,958,149 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
