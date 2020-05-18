While African Americans have suffered more than half of all COVID-19 related deaths in Louisiana, more than three-quarters of the deaths among Livingston Parish residents have been among Caucasians, according to new data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
For the past several weeks, the Department of Health has broken down deaths in parishes by race once a parish reaches at least 25 deaths. Livingston Parish reported its 25th COVID-19 death on Sunday, May 17, approximately 48 days after reporting its first fatality.
According to the new data, approximately 19 of Livingston Parish’s 25 COVID-19 related deaths were among Caucasians, while the remaining six were among African Americans. This should come as little surprise, considering whites make up roughly 90 percent (126,713) of the parish’s total population of 139,567.
However, the number of African American fatalities in Livingston Parish is still alarming considering African Americans account for just 0.06 percent (9,352) of the parish’s population but 24 percent of its COVID-19 related deaths.
The figures in Livingston Parish closely reflect the rest of Region 9, which encompasses Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. In Region 9, whites account for 175 of 233 COVID-19 deaths (75 percent). Region 9 is one of three regions (Regions 4 and 5) where whites make up the majority of deaths from the coronavirus.
However, that is not the case for the rest of the state’s nine LDH regions, where African Americans have suffered most from the novel disease.
Across the state, African Americans make up 55 percent of all COVID-19 deaths while whites account for 42 percent. American Indian/Alaskan Native (0.08 percent), Asian (0.82), and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander (0.08) make up small percentages of the total number of deaths.
According to updated data, hypertension continues to be the most common underlying health condition found in COVID-19 fatalities (59 percent), followed by diabetes (36 percent), cardiac disease (20.9 percent), and chronic kidney disease (20.1 percent).
The Louisiana Department of Health updates its data on parish COVID-19 fatalities every Monday.
