Health officials have removed three cases of the novel coronavirus from Livingston Parish’s ongoing tally, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That marks the fifth time officials have taken away cases from the local case count, including the third time in less than a month and second time in the last week (Oct. 22).
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,188 cases and 79 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Oct. 16.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 45,829 tests, a jump of 75 tests from Sunday.
As of Monday, the state is reporting 180,069 cases; 5,648 deaths; and 2,698,833 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases and 206 “probable” deaths.
After decreasing by 24 on Sunday, COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 13 on Sunday to reach 609 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have shown a steady rise in recent weeks, increasing by 91 since Oct. 4.
Ventilator usage increased by five on Monday to 71 statewide.
