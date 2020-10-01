Louisiana reported just over 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday while the total number of recoveries exceeded 154,000, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, health officials added 608 new cases to the ongoing tally, bringing the statewide total to 166,584.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,425 “probable” cases, an increase of 201 from last week.
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 4,523 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 154,163. That puts the state at about 11,870 confirmed active cases, down by 1,135 from this time last week.
After increasing for two straight days, COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped for the second day in a row, this time by 19 to 534 statewide. Ventilator usage also continued to drop, falling by four overnight down to 75 statewide, matching the fewest since June 29 (79).
The statewide death toll increased to 5,329, a jump of 8 from Wednesday. The state is also reporting 190 “probable” deaths, an increase eight from last week.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,333,320 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 16,141 new tests, which puts Thursday’s positivity rate at 3.7 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
96% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread. 4% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings. People aged 29 and under represent 35% of these cases. 20% are individuals between 18-29.
Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Sept. 11. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
