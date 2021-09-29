The Louisiana Department of Health has seen an “alarming” increase in severe pregnancy outcomes among unvaccinated women during the state’s fourth surge of COVID-19.
Over the last two months, officials have reported 14 COVID-19 severe pregnancy outcomes that have resulted in critical illness or death throughout Louisiana as the delta variant circulates around the state.
All 14 cases involved mothers who were unvaccinated, officials said. They resulted in six maternal deaths and 10 fetal deaths.
In a statement, Dr. Joe Kanter, the state health officer, said more COVID-19-related maternal and fetal deaths were reported during the delta surge than the total from the previous 15 months of the pandemic.
During Tuesday’s COVID-19 press briefing, he described the deaths among unvaccinated mothers and their unborn children as “depressing,” “absolutely devastating,” and “tragic.”
“It’s a tragic reminder of the vulnerability of pregnant individuals and their children to this highly contagious illness,” Kanter said. “Babies rely upon us and their parents for protection. We must do everything we can, including getting the COVID vaccine, to ensure safe and healthy birth outcomes.”
People who are pregnant or have recently been pregnant are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 compared to those who are not pregnant. That has prompted the LDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to recommend that all people, including pregnant individuals, receive their COVID-19 vaccination.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine also recommend that all eligible people, including pregnant and lactating individuals, be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“There’s no question that COVID-19 can and does cause severe outcomes when it affects women who are pregnant and their unborn babies,” Kanter said. “There’s also no doubt there’s a really good way for pregnant women to protect themselves.”
During Tuesday’s briefing, Kanter continued to tout the vaccines for everyone, but especially for pregnant people. He said the vaccine confers benefits to the mother, unborn child, and newborns.
“There is data that shows when mom is vaccinated those antibodies are transferred to the child,” Kanter said.
“I cannot encourage families enough: If you are pregnant or expecting to become pregnant, the vaccine is so very important to you and your unborn child.”
Louisiana continues to report one of the country’s lowest vaccination rates, with just over 45 percent of the state’s 4.6 million people being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, 51 percent have at least started a vaccine series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.