East Baton Rouge is reporting its first case of the novel coronavirus, which has spiked to 196 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, the Louisiana Department of Health reports.
The novel coronavirus has now reached 13 parishes in Louisiana, with none yet reported in Livingston Parish, according to the Department of Health.
Earlier Tuesday, officials announced the fourth death — all in the New Orleans area — from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The Department of Health also reported that 531 tests have been completed by the State Lab, meaning 36.9 percent of tests have resulted in a confirmed case.
East Baton Rouge Parish is the newest parish with a confirmed case of the virus, which has rapidly spread in the state since the first confirmed case eight days ago. Louisiana has one of the highest rates of cases in the country on a per-capita basis, and state officials believe the number will continue to grow as more tests are completed.
In an attempt to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday issued a series of measures to further limit the spread in Louisiana.
Along with the month-long ban of public gatherings of 50 or more people, Edwards ordered that all casinos, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and studios be closed through April 13. Additionally, restaurants are closed to on-site dining but may still offer take-out, drive-through and delivery services.
For now, the bans — as well as Edwards’ order to close all K-12 public schools statewide — are in place until April 13, but the governor said that plan would be reevaluated seven days prior to that date. Edwards’ latest measures came from a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Locally, there has not been a confirmed case in Livingston Parish, but now three neighboring parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: East Baton Rouge, which borders to the west; St. John the Baptist, which borders to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas; and Ascension Parish, which borders to the southwest.
Of the five parishes that border Livingston Parish, only St. Helena and Tangipahoa have yet to confirm a case, according to the Department of Health. East Baton Rouge, St. John the Baptist and Ascension parishes have one confirmed one case each so far.
National media outlets have also reported that the coronavirus has now infected all 50 states, with the last being West Virginia.
Here's a parish-by-parish breakdown of the coronavirus in Louisiana, based on the latest figures from the Department of Health.
- Orleans Parish - 136
- Jefferson Parish - 35
- St. Tammany Parish - 6
- Caddo Parish - 4
- St. Charles Parish - 3
- Terrebonne Parish - 3
- Lafourche Parish - 2
- St. Bernard Parish - 2
- St. John the Baptist Parish - 1
- Ascension Parish - 1
- Washington Parish - 1
- Bossier Parish - 1
- East Baton Rouge Parish - 1
