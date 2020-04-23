Livingston Parish reported one new COVID-19 related death on Thursday, bringing the local death toll to 11, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The parish has reported at least one new death in six of the last eight days, including 10 new fatalities since the first was confirmed April 1.
Across the parish, there are now 165 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of four from the previous day.
The parish is also reporting 422 completed tests through commercial labs for the second straight day and 28 additional tests completed through the state lab, an increase of 24 reported state tests in the last 24 hours.
LDH Region 9 statistics remained relatively constant, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 35 ventilators in use, with 169 available. There are also 89 ICU beds in use, with 105 available, and 745 total hospital beds in use, with 661 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 25,739 reported cases while the death toll hit 1,540, with 59 probable deaths. Fifty-two of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death, according to the Department of Health.
On Thursday, the Department of Health reported 1,727 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a drop of 20 from the previous day, and 274 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 13 in the last 24 hours.
This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana’s COVID-19 dashboard provided by the Louisiana Department of Health continues to show the Bayou State trending in the right direction for an economic reopening on or around May 1.
That will begin with expanded healthcare offerings for anything deemed “time sensitive” and “essential” such as surgeries, screenings, and dealing with infection.
However, the governor has asked that Louisiana residents "manage their expectations" as the economy begins to reopen. The governor said that the state's internal modeling shows that the Bayou State is trending in the right direction, per federal guidelines, to begin reopening.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.