The Louisiana Department of Health will not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, June 18, officials have announced.
The news came at noon, the time the Department of Health normally releases its latest data regarding the novel coronavirus, which includes case count, testing figures, COVID-19 related deaths, hospital admissions, and ventilator usage.
“LDH is reviewing all data and will not be updating its dashboard today,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
No other information was provided.
In the latest figures on Wednesday, the state was reporting a total of 48,634 COVID-19 cases off of 545,221 tests, either through the state lab (28,415) or commercial labs (516,806). The state has reported at least 400 new cases of the virus in eight of the last nine updates, including the most in more than two months on Wednesday (799).
The statewide COVID-19 death toll stands at 2,950 fatalities, and the state is also reporting 112 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations were at 585, while ventilator usage was at 83.
In Livingston Parish, there have been 573 confirmed cases of the virus resulting in 33 deaths.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
