The Louisiana Department of Health have informed healthcare providers they can begin ordering a new COVID-19 vaccine that recently received a federal endorsement, officials said.
In a statement, health officials said they are following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s backing of Novavax’s two-dose vaccine for people ages 18 and older.
This follows a recommendation from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The Novavax vaccine was granted emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (EUA).
The new guidance is “effective immediately,” the Department of Health said.
“We welcome this news from CDC. Now, residents have even more options to keep themselves and their families safe against severe complications from COVID-19, which continues to surge in Louisiana,” said State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter in a statement.
“If you have been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine built on a different technology than those previously available, now is the time to join the millions of Louisianans who have been vaccinated.”
The addition of the Novavax vaccine gives Louisiana a fourth option to fight COVID-19. The other vaccines in use are from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
But unlike the other vaccines, the one from Novavax is “a protein-based shot,” which state health officials said “have been used for decades to combat diseases including Hepatitis B and influenza.”
“Now Louisianans have a fourth option when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, one that uses a more traditional, familiar vaccine technology,” officials said.
Department of Health officials said they have notified all healthcare providers that the guidance is effective immediately and that they can begin ordering the vaccine. The Novavax vaccine is expected to become available in the coming weeks.
Both CDC and LDH recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.
Those with questions about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines can call the Louisiana COVID-19 Support Hotline at 1-855-453-0774. For a list of locations, visit vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.
