Health officials have removed three cases of the novel coronavirus from Livingston Parish’s ongoing tally, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the fourth time officials have taken away cases from the local case count and the second time in less than a month (Sept. 28).
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting a total of 4,132 cases and 79 COVID-19 related deaths. The parish hasn’t reported a new death since Friday.
According to officials, Livingston Parish has now conducted a total of 45,165 tests, a jump of 122 tests from Wednesday.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting 178,171 cases; 5,593 deaths; and 2,647,427 tests. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 3,733 “probable” cases and 206 “probable” deaths.
After rising for three straight days, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 10 on Thursday to 598 statewide. The decrease comes one day after hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, exceeded 600 for the first time in more than a month.
Since dropping to 518 on Oct. 4, hospitalizations have risen by 80.
Ventilator usage also decreased on Thursday, falling by four to 64 statewide.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this month that Louisiana would remain in Phase Three of reopening for an additional 28 days. The Phase Three order, which began on Sept. 11, is now set to expire on Nov. 6.
Edwards will address the state regarding COVID-19 and ongoing recovery efforts from hurricanes Laura and Delta in a press conference set for 2 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.