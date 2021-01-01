Officials will not update the state’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The dashboard and other reports will be updated on Sunday, Jan. 3.
“In observance of New Year’s Day, LDH will not update the dashboard on Friday, January 1,” a statement read. “LDH will resume updates on Sunday, January 3 as normal.”
The Department of Health updates its COVID-19 dashboard six days a week at noon, with Saturday being the only off day.
In the most recent report on Thursday, Dec. 31, Louisiana was reporting:
-- 285,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 29,798 “probable” cases
-- 7,115 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 373 “probable” deaths
-- 4,400,149 total COVID-19 tests
-- 263,712 “presumed” recoveries (updated every Wednesday)
-- 1,731 COVID-19 hospitalizations
-- 202 patients on ventilators
As of Thursday in Livingston Parish, there have been 7,150 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 1,611 “probable” cases; 116 COVID-19 related deaths; nine “probable deaths; and 82,741 total tests.
