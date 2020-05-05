The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) issued a warning Tuesday reminding the public to practice social distancing while utilizing the waterways and outdoors during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The reminder came after LDWF agents were forced to disband numerous gatherings that exceeded the social distancing limit set by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who has banned large gatherings until May 15.

In a press release, Col. Sammy Martin, head of the LDWF Enforcement Division, said agents will separate those groups into smaller numbers in accordance with the governor’s stay-at-home order.

According to Edwards’ order, outdoor activity — including boating — is permissible as long as people maintain 6 feet of distance and do not gather in groups larger than 10 people.

“We want people to enjoy the outdoors, but we want them to do it with social distancing in mind,” Martin said. “We don’t want boaters to tie up boats together or gather on the sand bars or beaches in large numbers.”

All hunting, fishing and boating regulations, license requirements and season dates for outdoor activities are still in place during the stay-at-home order.

Last month, Secretary Jack Montoucet said that all information regarding LDWF actions can be found on the department’s website at www.wlf.la.gov as well as its various social media platforms, where updates are posted daily.