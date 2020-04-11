Not in the mood to prepare an Easter meal?

There are several local restaurants ready to take care of that for you.

The News has compiled a list of local restaurants that will be open on Easter Sunday, along with their addresses, phone numbers, and hours of operation.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has put Louisiana restaurants in a difficult position, with many having to shut their doors or lay off employees in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ order that forbids on-site dining to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the new regulations, there are still restaurants offering to-go, delivery and curbside services as they try to keep their doors open and people fed amid the global pandemic.

To help restaurants navigate the unprecedented situation, state and local leaders have recently adopted a social media campaign that encourages people to support local restaurants while following mitigation measures in place.

The “Get it to Geaux” campaign encourages communities to order takeout from a restaurant and select “a neighborhood captain” who can pick up all the orders at once to reduce the number of people out in public.

Below is a list of local restaurants that will be open on Easter.

Texas Roadhouse

Address: 27214 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs

Phone Number: (225) 503-3578

Hours: 12-8 p.m.

Casa Maria

Address: 33939 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Phone Number: (225) 380-1991

Hours: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Duke’s Seafood and Steakhouse (Watson location)

Address: 33920 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Phone Number: (225) 243-6255

Hours: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Duke’s Seafood and Steakhouse (by Bass Pro Shops)

Address: 2591 Range Ave, Denham Springs

Phone Number: (225) 271-4409

Hours: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Zea Rotisserie & Bar

Address: 27186 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs

Phone Number: (225) 998-0111

Hours: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Piccadilly

Address: 27156 Crossing Circle, Denham Springs

Phone Number: (225) 243-0446

Hours: 3:30-8 p.m.

Unos Dos Tacos

Address: 123 Rushing Road W, Denham Springs

Phone Number: (225) 523-7175

Hours: 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Papi's Fajita Factory

Address: 5055 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Phone Number: (225) 271-8720

Hours: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.