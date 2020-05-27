LIVINGSTON -- What started as a parade became a celebration.

Hours after hearing that their graduation was set, Doyle High seniors paraded through the Town of Livingston for one last ride as Tigers on Thursday, May 21.

The senior parade had already been scheduled for more than a week when Livingston Parish Public Schools officials announced the graduation dates for the nine area high schools earlier that day.

In a statement released last week, Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district would hold in-person graduation ceremonies over a 10-day period that runs June 23 - July 2. The nine graduations will feature a mixture of indoor and outdoor ceremonies.

The unexpected news gave Doyle High seniors another reason to celebrate.

Seniors piled onto campus riding in trucks, jeeps, and sedans, many of which were decorated in Doyle colors of gold and purple. Signs, balloons, posters, and flags hung from the dozens of vehicles as seniors waved at people on the streets below or threw candy their way.

Classmates Madison Duhon and John Barrios were decorating their truck when they were asked about graduation being set. Both learned “the good news” in text messages from friends, giving them something to look forward to following a semester that was thrown off due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been stressful,” Duhon said. “I’d rather be at school everyday doing schoolwork that doing it online. Online is so much more stressful.”

Added Barrios: “All my years through high school, I was saying I was ready for it to be over with. Then it gets cut short, and now I want to be back.”

Led by an escort from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the parade started at Doyle High and traveled through various neighborhoods on both sides of Frost Road. The procession continued across the I-12 overpass before going to Lakeside Estates, where a few people shot off fireworks into the sky.

The parade was the first chance the seniors had been together at once since March 13, the day Gov. John Bel Edwards shuttered all schools statewide to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The next time they’ll come together will be 6:30 p.m. on July 1 at the Walker High gymnasium for graduation.

“It’ll be good to have that last moment,” Duhon said.