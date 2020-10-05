After a lot of waiting, there's a plan in place for Louisiana's early voting period.
Livingston Parish Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews is jumping into action, although he didn't have as much time to plan as he would have liked.
"It's a lot of work, which we can handle, but we usually have time to get mentally prepared," Andrews said, alluding to the COVID-19 battle over how voting would occur. "But we're going to work hard and get it done!"
Initially, the Louisiana legislature had struck down any expanded COVID-19 mitigation measures for the fall election, fearing cost and fraud from mail-in ballots and extended early voting timelines - which must be staffed.
However, a federal judge sided with Governor John Bel Edwards and mandated that the state offer 'at least similar' mitigation efforts as the spring elections, which were moved to July and August.
Early voting will begin Oct. 16 and run through Oct. 27th, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Both the Denham Springs - Walker Branch library and Registrar of Voters office will be open to receive the public - although the registrar asks for the public's patience with COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
"We're only allowed to let so many in at once, per the guidelines," Andrews explained, "so people might pull up and see a line that looks worse than it really is.
"Please just be patient with us, we promise we're going to get everyone through!"
Andrews said that both locations will be adhering to social distancing guidelines and capacity limits, while Registrar of Voter and Clerk of Court employees will be wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE). The voting machines will be wiped down between each use, as well, Andrews said.
However, according to voting guidelines the registrar and employees will not be enforcing the governor's mask mandate. Instead, voters are asked to please be responsible and considerate of others. If a voter decides to enter the rest of the library facility, however, they must don a mask.
The Secretary of State will be providing early voting locations with masks, should voters forget one at home or decide last minute that they'd like one.
Andrews also reminded anyone coming to the Denham Springs - Walker branch satellite voting location to enter from the north side, off Eden Church Road, to get in line for the polls. Those who enter from the front will be directed back out to the line, should it extend outside.
The Registrar of Voters also asked pollsters to be as prepared as possible to keep the line moving. Individuals can find a sample ballot below, or click here to see what items will be on their ballot.
Andrews is expecting to surpass previous voting benchmarks in the parish, especially with regard to early voting. He believes roughly 20,000 will visit the Denham Springs - Walker Branch library, with 10,000 visiting the Registrar of Voter's office during the early poll period.
That 30,000 mark would be almost double the 18,877 who voted early in 2016, and roughly half the 57,730 total votes case in that election on Nov. 8, 2016. The official turnout was 70%.
