Since children can’t visit the Easter Bunny amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Easter Bunny is coming to them.
The Easter Bunny will hit the streets and spread joy throughout the Town of Livingston from 5-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, according to Mayor David McCreary.
The mayor is encouraging people to “come outside and wave at the Easter Bunny as he rides around town.”
“We hope to see your smiling faces soon,” the mayor said.
The town typically hosts a day of free photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny at Circle Drive Park, but those plans have been nixed as national, state, and local officials urge social distancing to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which reached a reported 12,496 cases in Louisiana on Saturday.
Below is the post from McCreary, who also said there will be no stops made, no prizes given, and no pictures with the bunny. He also asked people to avoid approaching the vehicle as the town works to make this “as safe as possible for everyone.”
“Attention Livingston residents.......Mayor McCreary knows the Easter Bunny and has asked him to ride around in Livingston to spread joy! Please come outside and wave to the Easter Bunny as he rides around town on Saturday, April 4, beginning at 5:00pm! We will follow the same route as Doyle Elementary posted on their Facebook page. We hope to see your smiling faces soon!”
Below is the route the Easter Bunny will take through the Town of Livingston.
