They tend to those who are unable to tend to themselves.
They offer comfort and understanding when a person is most vulnerable.
Many times, they risk their lives to save others.
In the midst of a global pandemic, that’s never been more true than now.
Since the outbreak of the unprecedented novel coronavirus, doctors, nurses, and other workers in the healthcare industry have received perhaps more praise than ever for their life-saving deeds.
Recently, a group of Louisiana celebrities took to video to show their appreciation.
Ed Orgeron, John Goodman, Kix Brooks, Big Sam, and John Schneider were just some of the national and local celebrities with Louisiana ties who were featured in a video thanking healthcare workers, who are on the frontlines battling the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The video was made by Louisiana Hospital Association, which has supported members through advocacy, education, and services since 1926, according to its website.
Though he wasn’t in the video, Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly referred to those in the healthcare industry as “heroes.”
“They are delivering critical care to our people while working very long hours under stressful conditions and making great personal sacrifices, which should not be lost on anyone,” Edwards said last month.
“They are our family, friends, neighbors and community members and without a doubt, they are our heroes. I ask all Louisianans to join me in lifting them up in prayer and thanking them for the incredible work they are doing every single day.”
Below is a transcript of the minute-long video, which can be found by clicking here.
Ed Orgeron, LSU Tigers football coach
I would like to thank the Louisiana healthcare workers who are on the front line.
Pierre Thomas, former New Orleans Saints running back
Being on the front line for all of us shows your courage and dependability.
Garret Hartley, former New Orleans Saints kicker
I give my thanks for all the doctors and the nurses and the people on the front line that are battling this day in and day out and putting their own lives at risk.
Steve Gleason, former New Orleans Saints safety
You are in the trenches, you are on the front lines, you are taking enormous risks.
John Goodman, actor
You’ve given us your blood, sweat, toil, tears.
John Schneider, actor/singer
Thank you. Keep up the great work.
Thomas Morstead, New Orleans Saints punter
Thank you, thank you, thank you. You guys are the real heroes.
Kix Brooks, country music singer
Thank you so much for your service.
Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints general manager
We applaud and appreciate your efforts, your courage, and your unwavering determination.
Sheldon Rankins, New Orleans Saints defensive tackle
We just want you to know that you have our love and support.
Fred LeBlanc, musician
We’re very thankful that you’re there, and we are very blessed to have you in our state.
Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints tight end
I just want you to know we’re with you, we’re encouraging you in prayer, and we’re lifting you up.
Jarvis Green, former NFL defensive tackle
God bless and take care. Thank you again.
Big Sam, musician
We’re in this together. Hang in there. We’re gonna make it out.
