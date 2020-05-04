Gov. John Bel Edwards will move to three weekly COVID-19 press briefings until the state enters Phase One of reopening the economy, the governor’s office announced Sunday.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the governor has held daily press conferences Monday-Friday.
The new schedule begins Monday, May 4, when Edwards will start spending time at both the State Emergency Operations Center and the State Capitol as the Louisiana Legislature begins work on what the governor hopes will be bills critical to responding to the COVID-19 crisis and keeping the essential functions of our state going.
COVID-19 press briefings will now be held on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays (unless new information is needed to be shared). Louisiana Public Broadcasting will continue to provide pool video of the press conferences.
The three weekly COVID-19 briefings will take place until Louisiana moves into Phase One, which will require a “downward trend” in three factors over a two-week period: people showing COVID-19 symptoms, the number of new COVID-19 cases, and the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations.
On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 20,316 “presumed” recoveries from COVID-19, an increase of 3,013 from last week’s figures. The statewide case count reached 29,673, a jump of 333 overnight.
The Department of Health reported 1,502 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a drop of 28 from the previous day and 105 over the last three days. However, the Department of Health also reported 220 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, which is an increase of seven in the last 24 hours and 12 in the last two days.
The Department of Health is reporting 22 new COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,991 with all but nine of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death. The Department of Health is also reporting 73 “probable” deaths.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:45 p.m.
