The state shelled out more than $674 million in emergency food assistance in response to “an unprecedented food need” in 2020, according to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).
This year, a record number of people applied for emergency food benefits due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a historic hurricane season that battered the state, particularly southwest Louisiana.
That assistance included the Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program for school children, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments, Disaster SNAP (DSNAP) benefits, Replacement SNAP benefits and an “unprecedented distribution” of Replacement DSNAP benefits.
“The extraordinary circumstances of this year called for extraordinary measures on behalf of the families we serve,” said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters in a statement. “Every step we could take to minimize the crises’ impact and maximize support for our families, we took it.”
Louisiana has been under a public health emergency since March, when the state reported its first COVID-19 case.
The state has also been under several emergency declarations during what was an active hurricane season, in which three hurricanes and two other named storms struck the state. That includes Hurricane Laura, which made landfall in late August as the worst storm on record. Other storms were hurricanes Zeta and Delta as well as tropical storms Marco and Cristobal.
DCFS received five times the normal volume of SNAP applications within the first 30 days of the pandemic, the agency said. More than 456,000 SNAP households were served this year, an all-time high. That represents a 26-percent increase over nine months — adding 95,228 households and 177,069 people from February to November — after a four-year steady decline in the number of families receiving assistance.
Additional benefits for Louisiana families included:
-- $444.6 million in COVID-19 Emergency Allotments to bring SNAP households up to the maximum allotment for their household size. These emergency supplements were distributed for 10 consecutive months, from March through December, providing on average an extra $44.4 million in benefits to about 580,000 people in 270,000 households each month.
-- $137.1 million in P-EBT, providing money to replace free or reduced-price meals children otherwise would have received at school had campuses not closed for the pandemic. This program, operated in coordination with the Louisiana Department of Education, provided meal assistance for 481,241 children in 284,259 households.
-- $37.3 million in DSNAP benefits following Hurricane Laura, for 126,823 people in 56,338 households in 21 parishes
-- $26.8 million in SNAP Replacement benefits following Hurricane Laura, for 215,824 people in 101,768 households in 26 parishes
-- $3.6 million in DSNAP benefits following Hurricane Delta, for 20,018 people in 9,429 households in 10 parishes
-- $15.2 million in SNAP Replacement and DSNAP Replacement benefits following Hurricane Delta, for 260,412 people in 122,556 households, combined, in 25 parishes for SNAP and 14 parishes for DSNAP. This was the first time Louisiana had ever issued Replacement DSNAP benefits for food lost during a second storm after having been purchased with benefits received after the first storm.
-- $9.7 million in SNAP Replacement benefits following Hurricane Zeta, for 212,569 people in 107,088 households in 6 parishes
