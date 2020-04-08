A local eatery is offering free food to folks who are in need amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Hebert’s Seafood Shack, located at 51662 LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, will give away free plates of pastalaya, while supplies last, beginning at noon on Thursday, April 9.
Chrissy Hebert, who owns the new restaurant, said her husband and co-owner Matt is preparing “30 gallons” of pastalaya to pass out. He will be set up under a tent in the parking lot, “so you can just drive up and grab a plate, Chrissy said. Matt will also sell boiled crawfish at the tent.
Chrissy and Matt, who also own Hebert’s Cajun Meats in Walker, opened the Seafood Shack on March 13, the same day Gov. John Bel Edwards closed all schools and non-essential businesses in response to the novel coronavirus, which reached more than 17,000 reported cases and 652 deaths in Louisiana on Wednesday.
“It was our first day of business,” Chrissy said. “It was scary.”
Though they’ve had to close their doors to on-site dining, Chrissy told The News business has been doing reasonably well, saying that she’s “seen more people buying crawfish this season than I’ve ever seen.” At this time, the Seafood Shack is selling crawfish and seafood poboys in addition to some items from Cajun Meats, such as boudin, hog head cheese, and sausage.
In the last few weeks, the family-run business has started selling $5 pastalaya plates and gumbo bowls to help those impacted by Edwards’ state-mandated “stay at home” order, which has put thousands of people out of work.
But as they started to help, others reached out wanting to help, too.
“At first, it was just us saying, ‘Let’s do this little thing to help,’” Chrissy said. “Then someone else gave a donation, and then another person. It’s just been a snowball effect of everybody helping everybody.”
Chrissy singled out John and Jennifer Thompson as well as Healing Place Church in Denham Springs for donations that are allowing them to give away pastalaya on Thursday.
But others have chipped in as well: Sweet Rolls handed out gift cards this week, another donation helped feed first responders for free, and Walker Pawn and Jewelry has donated dozens of bowls of gumbo.
There have been smaller donations, too, though just as appreciated, Chrissy said. Last week, one lady bought her $5 plate before paying for two others. The next person in line also bought a $5 plate before purchasing two more for others, as well.
“The community has been really supportive,” Chrissy said. “There’s a lot of ‘paying it forward’ going on right now.”
Hebert’s Seafood Shack is open Thursday- Sunday from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Hebert’s Cajun Meats is open Monday-Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
