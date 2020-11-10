The number is at 65.
That’s how many shows have been cancelled for Chase Tyler, a Denham Springs native and Louisiana Music Hall of Famer, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s how many money-making opportunities he and his band — which supports nine members and their families — have lost out on.
That’s how many times he’s had to call it an early night and go home, instead of entertaining packed houses into the early morning hours.
But what Taylor says is even worse than the numbers of shows that have already been cancelled — he has no clue how many more will be cancelled.
“It’s been very, very difficult on myself and all musicians,” Tyler said. “Everybody’s hurting.”
Tyler shared his experiences during a recent town hall meeting held in Denham Springs, where members of the House of Representatives and Attorney General Jeff Landry discussed COVID-19 restrictions to a gathering of several dozen people.
The town hall meeting was held amid a confusing time for Louisiana, which has been in limbo regarding the COVID-19 pandemic after the House of Representatives signed a petition to end the public health emergency in late October.
Gov. John Bel Edwards later filed a lawsuit in state court defending his COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation and blasted the petition as “blatantly unconstitutional.”
A hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, in front of Judge William Morvant, who recently blocked Landry’s request to temporarily keep Edwards from renewing his COVID-19 restrictions.
Morvant’s denial resulted in Edwards extending the state’s Phase Three order for an additional 28 days through Friday, Dec. 4 — a move that only extended the anxiety felt by musicians across the state.
“Moving forward, I don’t know what’s gonna happen or what the music industry will look like,” Tyler said.
Tyler, who loaned his sound equipment to the town hall meeting, opened the gathering held Nov. 1 at North Park by singing the national anthem, something he has countless times in the past, including once in the Superdome before a New Orleans Saints game.
After Landry shared his thoughts on the current plight Louisiana finds itself in, Tyler was asked back to the microphone to discuss his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have not been good.
“My job was one of the very first things to go now and it will unfortunately be one of the very last things to come back,” Tyler said. “My entire existence revolves around getting large gatherings of people to come together to have fun.
“Unfortunately, that’s not gonna happen for some time.”
A staple of the Louisiana experience, the music industry has taken a hit since the coronavirus outbreak began in Louisiana back in March.
According to a Nov. 6 report from The Advocate, Louisiana musicians have faced a higher rate of unemployment (79 percent) than the national rate (66 percent), based on an ongoing survey of creative workers by Americans for the Arts.
In The Advocate’s report, Louisiana musicians said they expected to lose an average of $22,700 in income for 2020, earning a total of just $16,000 for the year. The survey includes responses from about 7,000 musicians, including 130 who live in Louisiana, The Advocate reported.
Though the stay-at-home order was lifted in mid-May and parts of the economy allowed to reopen, restrictions on live music and large gatherings have continued through Phase Three, which Edwards has repeatedly said is likely the farthest the state will advance in its reopening plan until a vaccine is made widely available to the public.
Health experts claim large gatherings and activities such as live music only exacerbate the number of those infected with the virus, which is spread primarily through person-to-person contact from droplets that are formed by coughing, sneezing or other projections or by touching infected surfaces and then touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth.
The restrictions and loss of revenue have forced many in the entertainment industry to dip into their savings or find odd jobs to make ends meet. Some took to Facebook to livestream shows and take donations until the social media juggernaut banned livestreams and videos that “create a music listening experience” on Oct. 1.
Tyler and his band, The Chase Tyler Band, haven’t been spared: They’ve picked up jobs driving forklifts, selling insurance, selling alarm systems, selling cars online, and even installing sprinkler pipes to help make up for the $100,000 lost this year due to COVID-19.
“We’re independent contractors,” Tyler said. “We don’t get unemployment. Other than us trying to hustle other small odd jobs, our savings is what we have to live on.
“Every single one has had to go out and work odd jobs to try survive. We have made zero dollars on unemployment since the shutdown in March.”
Despite much uncertainty, live music “is and always has been allowed outdoors with a few limitations including distance between performers and attendees, distance between performers and required, continuous seating for attendees,” according to State Fire Marshal’s Office Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue.
Rodrigue provided guidance from the State Fire Marshal’s Office detailing what is allowed and what isn’t regarding live music. That guidance is also available at https://opensafely.la.gov.
According to the guidance Rodrigue provided, outdoor live entertainment, including singing or blown instruments, must allow for 6-foot distancing and 2-foot aisle “between entertainment and audience.”
Indoor live entertainment including but not limited to singing, wind-blown instruments, and karaoke is not allowed, though string and percussion instruments “without singing and with social distancing between band members and audience” is permitted.
Dancing, both indoors or outdoors, is still not authorized, according to the guidance. And at bars, live music is only allowed outside.
Though live music is technically allowed in some fashion, Tyler said the problems for musicians arise in other stipulations of the governor’s orders, which include an ongoing closure of fairs, festivals, carnivals, concert and music halls; a limit on the number of people at social gatherings; and a restriction on bars.
Tyler said the spring and summer is his band’s busiest time of year, when they play in numerous fairs and festivals across the state. From March to September, the band had less than six gigs in Louisiana and even had to go outside the state to find shows.
According to the governor’s proclamation, crowd sizes are limited to 50 percent of the venue’s capacity set by the Fire Marshal or a maximum of 250 people for indoor gatherings and 50 percent of the venue’s capacity set by the Fire Marshal or a maximum of 250 people for outdoor gatherings when social distancing of 6 feet is not possible.
Restrictions on social gatherings led organizers to cancel private parties, another lost money-maker for Tyler and the band.
Regarding bars, only parishes with low positivity rates for two consecutive weeks can apply to allow on-site consumption under the current guidelines. If allowed to reopen, those bars can only have 25-percent capacity inside and 50-percent outside and must close by 11 p.m.
Tyler, like other musicians and bands in the state, regularly have bar shows last until the early morning hours.
“It’s been very difficult to try to move forward,” Tyler said. “We’re just trying to make a living at this point, but man, it’s tough.”
Despite the hardships musicians face in a COVID-19 environment, Tyler said he and his band “have done the best we can,” saying “we’ve done very well and held together through it all.”
Along with finding an assortment of odd jobs, the band has managed to book a few out-of-state gigs, most recently at Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis, Tennessee.
It doesn’t, however, make up for what they’ve already lost — and what they could lose in the future. Though many gigs that were slated for 2020 were rescheduled for 2021, Tyler said the band is already losing some dates on next year’s calendar, given the uncertainty of the ongoing pandemic.
“We know enough people to find some odd jobs and do what we can to survive, but the problem is no one can give us an answer on how long this will last,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.