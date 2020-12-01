DENHAM SPRINGS -- Live from WBFR Studios in New York City comes one of the most famous Christmas classics of all-time — Denham Springs style.
The Denham Springs High theatre department, with help from Denham Springs TV, will delight audiences from coast to coast this holiday season with its production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
People will be able to stream the online play Dec. 4-7 on Broadway on Demand, a streaming platform that features live programs, original shows, classes, and other educational opportunities.
To purchase a one-time viewing, people can visit bit.ly/DSHSWonderfulLife (capitalizations matter) and create a free Broadway on Demand account using a valid email address. The 90-minute play can then be purchased for $8.
It’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season in what has been a trying year, said Michelle Chassaing, who directed the production with assistance from fellow theatre teacher Donna Van Oss.
The radio play is an adaptation of the classic Christmas movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” in which George Bailey wishes he had never been born and his guardian angel helps him look at all the lives he has impacted. Author Joe Landry restages the story with the excitement of a live 1940s radio broadcast.
The production features more than a dozen students, with many playing multiple characters in the show. That doesn’t include the backstage crew and DSTV students.
Given the many obstacles from the coronavirus pandemic, Chassaing called the production a “challenging” endeavor.
Chassaing added, however, that she was pleased with the final result, saying that transitioning from a traditional stage play to an online production “really broadened the horizons of our program.”
“I’m really excited about the content,” she said. “It’s a very cute show, and we had no shred of covid throughout the filming, so it showed that it was safe and that was very encouraging to me, because that was my first priority, keeping the kids safe but still giving them the chance to make art.
“The fact that everyone was safe and it all came together was great. It was all filmed and acted and recorded by the kids, which is what we wanted.”
Students in the cast spent three weeks rehearsing before filming the production the week before Thanksgiving break. The play was recorded in Jacket Gym in front of a holiday-themed backdrop, with coronavirus mitigation measures taken into account.
All microphones on stage were spaced at least 6 feet apart, in adherence to guidelines from the Center for Disease Control. Additionally, actors were masked when they weren’t speaking on stage, with cast and crew wearing identical “WBFR Radio” face coverings.
When students weren’t on stage or working on the technical part of the production, they sat socially distant on the bleachers and only moved when their turn on stage came.
Since the production was a radio play in which actors read from a script, it was much easier for students to fill in for any who might have had to miss for COVID-19 reasons, Chassaing and Van Oss said.
“This play is really covid friendly,” Chassaing said. “Given contact tracing, it’s unpredictable to know who can be here or not. Because this is a radio play, radio actors can use their scripts, and we can have last-minute subs. It’s also really friendly for audiences, since they’ll be watching at home.”
“This play could be done with five people,” Van Oss added of the “tech-centered” production. “Luckily, we had more than that, and some of our kids have really taken hold of their roles.”
While theatre students performed on stage, DSTV students recorded the action, using multiple cameras from different angles in the gym. In front of the stage was stationed a student who created the Foley Effects — the sound effects that bring a radio production to life such as footsteps and doors — in real time with the production.
The production became available to purchase on Monday, with pre-orders being accepted all week. People can wait to buy their one-time viewing the day of the streaming dates, though there are some limitations, Chassaing jokingly pointed out.
“It’s not like you can watch and share it with a friend in a different state,” Chassaing said with a laugh. “But your friend in a different state can watch one of our shows for the first time.”
