Gov. John Bel Edwards said he does not yet intend to impose more restrictions as the state is in the midst of its third surge of the novel coronavirus, but he added that “everything is on the table.”
The governor’s comments came as the state sees a sharp rise in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations, which are at their highest point since the end of the summer surge.
“At this point, I am not considering [adding new restrictions], but everything is on the table,” Edwards said.
The governor spoke to reporters on Thursday, two days after he joined state and federal leaders at the White House for Tuesday’s Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit. A vaccine is expected to become available in Louisiana as early as this week.
Though Edwards began the briefing by explaining the state’s plans for distribution of the vaccine, he gave an emotional plea to the citizens of Louisiana to “double down” on their adherence to the mitigation measures, saying it’ll be several months before the vaccine is widely administered “to the point where we can start to put this pandemic in our rearview mirror.”
“We are confident that multiple COVID-19 vaccines are forthcoming in the very near future, and ultimately that is how we’re going to end this pandemic,” he said. “But that’s not going to happen for a long time, for a number of months. Everybody needs to have that expectation from the outset.”
Louisiana is fully in the midst of its third surge since the pandemic began in March, with health officials connecting the current rise in cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations to the Halloween and Thanksgiving holidays.
The state confirmed 2,087 new cases on Thursday, marking the 13th time since Nov. 12 that the Department of Health confirmed at least 2,000 new cases in its noon update. From July 28 until Nov. 11, the state reported at least 2,000 new cases twice — both in early August — and none over the months of September and October.
In the most recent weekly report from the Department of Health, the statewide positivity rate was 10.70 percent, the worst since July 23-29 (12.00 percent). According to Edwards, 48 out of the state’s 64 parishes had positivity rates greater than 10 percent — after 23 one week ago — with only one parish below 5 percent.
“We are very concerned about the increase in positivity,” Edwards said. “As long as that’s increasing, you have every reason to believe that all other indicators are going in the wrong direction, too.
“We need the positivity to decrease, and that is only going to happen if we get more people… to do those things that we’ve been asking more, that we know work.”
This week, the number of COVID-19 hospital admissions statewide surpassed 1,500 for the first time since early August. Hospitalizations dropped slightly on Thursday and are currently at 1,529.
Despite the decrease, Edwards said he expects a “significant increase” in hospitalizations on Friday. Hospitalizations have risen in 26 of the last 31 updates from the Department of Health, a trajectory Edwards called “unsustainable.”
“This is the stat that causes the most concern,” he said.
The spike in cases, positivity, and hospitalizations has led to an “unacceptable” rise in deaths. Not even halfway through the month of December, the number of COVID-19 related deaths this month is at 263, a rate that would blow past the total from the month of November (458).
To date, more than 6,400 people in Louisiana have died from COVID-19, including 98 from Livingston Parish.
Edwards said the state hasn’t yet felt “the full impact” of Thanksgiving and added that he expects the situation to “get worse and not better.” He urged families to rethink holiday plans for travel or attending large gatherings, saying, “there is more COVID in Louisiana right now than at any time in this pandemic.”
“If we have a Christmas [surge] superimposed on top of [the Thanksgiving surge], we’re gonna be in a very difficult place,” Edwards said. “We don’t want to resort to crisis care.”
To avoid overwhelming the state’s healthcare system, Edwards last month moved the state back to a modified version of Phase Two. In effect until Dec. 23, the new order reduces the capacity at most non-essential businesses back to 50 percent and places limits on indoor (75 people) and outdoors (150 people) social gatherings.
Though the current order ends in less than two weeks, Edwards has repeatedly said he doesn’t expect the state would advance to Phase Three until after the New Year.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 243,435 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 17,894 “probable” cases
-- 6,426 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 298 “probable” deaths
-- 3,829,577 total COVID-19 tests
-- 217,930 “presumed” recoveries (updated weekly)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.