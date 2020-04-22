Small businesses around the world have been struck a blow by the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Specifically, in the United States, the government has funneled out over $700 billion for a Paycheck Protection Program - a forgivable loan focused on providing employers capital to keep workers employed while certain businesses are closed.
While the first round of $349 billion was marred by some controversy, the money did end up in the pockets of business owners. Smaller businesses had to compete with businesses up to 1500 employees due to Small Business Administration definitions, with law suits firing off in California aimed at banks such as JPMorgan Chase, which are accused of sending money to larger businesses first.
The program was designed on a "first come, first served" basis.
Despite those issues, more was needed, as many small business clamored and pivoted after not receiving any funds in round 1. 70% of the money went to businesses requesting $350,000 or more, despite over 80% of the loan requests coming from businesses requesting less than that amount.
Aside from that, grant programs and Economic Injury Disaster Loans have been rolled out by both the federal government and Louisiana Economic Development.
None of which is a guarantee.
Amid the uncertainty, businesses on Denham Springs' Main Street are innovating and finding ways to stay in touch with customers to keep their businesses rolling, all while keeping social distancing and proper COVID-19 mitigation measures in mind.
John Cavalier, owner of Cavalier House Books, finds the experience interesting, to say the least.
"It's strange as transactions take a lot longer now, but I think in some ways that actually makes it better," Cavalier said of delivering a social distancing shopping experience. "It makes the experience more personal as shopkeepers and customers actually have to communicate with each other rather than just transacting.
"Interesting times," he concluded.
Several stores are utilizing social media to let their customers know when and where they can find the latest deals on the items being offered. All of the stores utilize a website or Facebook page which can be found by tapping their business name in the chart below.
A few stores have found a new way to use social media to their advantage. According to Julie Guidry of the Gilded Sparrow, the shop performs "live" sales on their Facebook and Instagram pages, and then either delivers the item curbside to the buyer, or ships it if they live too far to drive.
Some establishments are still allowing customers inside, but at a rate that makes sense with social distancing. Salassi Jewelry, for example, allows five customers maximum in the store at any given time. Masks are a requirement and distributed, if the customer does not have one, and the store is disinfected daily, according to the owners.
Hand sanitizer is also provided.
Natasha Marie Bridal will also be allowing customers into the store beginning May 1. In the world of custom dresses and apparel, Natasha Marie has to provide a venue for trying things on - so they will be allowing a limited amount of customers in at any given time.
Appointments to try on dresses will be allowed, with a maximum of three guests. Customers looking for accessories will also be allowed in the store, but with a max capacity of 10.
Mothers and Daughters will be looking at much the same model, planning to open May 1 with certain precautions in mind including regular sanitation of the store, masks for customers and employees, and a protective guard at the checkout counter.
The number of individuals allowed in the store will also be limited.
"This virus in not going away anytime soon," said Marilyn Wallace, "so we decided to reopen with everything we have learned to take care of workers and customers."
Still others, who were previously reliant on walk-in traffic and other in-person services, are having to find new and clever ways to stay in business.
"We have had to totally revamp our entire business model to stay open," said Heather Dronet, owner of Brushfire Art Studio. "We are still working out the quirks.
"Right now I am entering all of our inventory into a square program and creating an online pottery ordering system."
Brushfire also offers some of the "party themes" the studio offered before COVID-19 shut their doors, as customers can pick up "to-go" kits curbside to take home and complete with their families.
The following businesses are open and offering some form of social distancing shopping. Customers can also find where the shops are marketing their deals.
|Shop name
|Curbside
|Personal shopping
|By appointment
|Social media
|Cavalier House Books
|X
|X
|Bee's Knees
|X
|X (By appointment)
|X (limited)
|X
|Salassi Jewelry
|X
|X (5 max)
|X
|Avenue Allure
|X
|Gilded Sparrow
|X
|X
|Addiction Boutique
|X
|X
|Natasha Marie Bridal
|X
|X (10 max)
|X (limited)
|X
|Rusty Rooster
|X
|X
|St. Charles Place
|X
|X
|Bayou's Best Restoration
|X
|X
|Theatre Antiques
|X
|X
|The Restored Home
|X
|X
|Brushfire Art Studio
|X
|X
|Mother's & Daughters
|X
|X (10 max)
|X
|Rescued Revisions
|X
|X
