Livingston Parish families in need of assistance are being urged to register for a federally-funded program that provides discounts on broadband service and devices for qualified houses.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program is a temporary Federal Communications Commission Program in which qualified, low-income households can receive a temporary $50 per month discount on their monthly broadband bill.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) unanimously adopted a Report and Order that established the EBB Program on Feb. 25. It paved the way for a $3.2 billion federal initiative to help lower the cost of high-speed internet for eligible households during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, and virtual classrooms.
The EBB program will provide:
-- Up to $50/month discount for broadband services
-- Up to $75/month discount for broadband services for households on Tribal lands
-- A one-time discount of up to $100 for a computer ( laptop, desktop, or tablet) purchased through a participating provider
The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per eligible household.
Parents can visit GetEmergencyBroadband.org to learn more about the discounts, eligibility, and how to apply.
Additional information, including ways to register, can be found on the district website at http://bit.ly/LPEBB21.
