DENHAM SPRINGS -- Instead of inviting families to campus to pick up supplies and meet their teachers, Seventh Ward Elementary implemented its own curbside service.
In an attempt to limit gatherings as much as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic, teachers and administrators passed out beginning-of-the-year packets through car-door windows during a drive-thru supply day on Thursday, Aug. 6.
On the afternoon before the 2020-21 school year kicked off, Seventh Ward teachers and administrators gathered in the school’s carpool area, with many wearing masks featuring the school’s logo and mascot.
Families rolled through by grade level to pick up and drop off supplies for the start of the year.
For many teachers, it was their first chance to see their students since mid-March when Gov. John Bel Edwards shuttered all schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic. It also gave teachers a chance to meet their new pupils, who will be tasked with learning through online and in-person methods, depending on the grade level.
“I missed you,” shouted several teachers, who instead of hugging their students had to settle for waves.
The school year in Livingston Parish kicked off last Friday, when students returned to campuses for the first time in nearly 150 days. The local school district is starting the year in Phase Two, which features a mixture of online and on-campus learning.
Seventh Ward Principal Laura Dunlap said her school and others across the district spent the summer different apps and online platforms teachers will use to reach students who are learning remotely.
Though learning will certainly look different this year, she said the quality will “remain the same.”
“The quality of our education is gonna remain the same,” Dunlap said. “We’re just gonna have to find new ways to deliver that, and that’s what we spent the summer doing with all the technology aspects.”
