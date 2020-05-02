(The Center Square) – Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said a study of the antiviral drug remdesivir showed promising signs for treatment of coronavirus.
Fauci said the mortality rate for COVID-19 patients given remdesivir was 8 percent compared to 11 percent for those taking a placebo.
“Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It is a very important proof of concept because what it is proving is that a drug can block this virus.”
Individuals given remdesivir were sick for 11 days compared to 15 days for those on the placebo.
Fauci did not suggest the drug could cure the illness and stressed that more study was needed.
“This will be the standard of care,” he said.
According to a New York Times report, Remdesivir is approved only for severely ill patients and only temporarily; formal approval must come later. Still, some doctors laboring in intensive care units embraced the drug as an important new weapon against a virus that is killing patients worldwide.
Remdesivir, an antiviral drug designed to treat both hepatitis and a common respiratory virus, seemed fated to join thousands of other failed medications after proving useless against those diseases. The drug was consigned to the pharmaceutical scrap heap, all but forgotten by the scientists who once championed it.
