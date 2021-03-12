LIVINGSTON -- For weeks, the 71-year-old woman from Walker was hesitant to get vaccinated, mainly because she didn’t want to get the two shots required for the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

But when officials announced a vaccination clinic utilizing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, she jumped at the chance.

“I only wanted this shot,” the woman said minutes after receiving her vaccine. “I didn’t want to do the two-dose.”

Hesitancy to the two-dose vaccines led many to the Livingston Parish Health Unit last weekend, where the Louisiana Department of Health and the National Guard hosted a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic to spur vaccinations in a parish that has so far resisted.

Approximately 171 people received a shot during the clinic, according to Brandi Janes, acting director for the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).

The event marked the third first-dose vaccine clinic in Livingston Parish, Janes said, following clinics utilizing the two-dose Moderna vaccine. A vaccine clinic was held in Satsuma on Wednesday for employees of the Livingston Parish Public Schools system.

Though vaccinations have been slow-moving in Livingston Parish, Janes said they are starting to pick up steam, especially with the arrival of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It started off slow, but then people have started wanting it more,” Janes said. “They just want to be on the safe side, because a lot are just not sure. But we’re hoping more people will want to get vaccinated if we keep getting the Johnson & Johnson.”

As a whole, Region 9 has performed comparatively well in its vaccination effort. According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health, approximately 59,533 residents in the Northshore area have been fully vaccinated, which accounts for 10.31 percent of roughly 577,000 people.

That puts Region 9 — which consists of Livingston, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, St. Helena, and Washington parishes — third among the state’s nine LDH regions in percentage of vaccinated residents. Only Region 1 (New Orleans area, 11.72 percent) and Region 8 (Monroe area, 10.39 percent) have performed better.

The state launched its vaccination effort in mid-December and has administered more than 1.2 million shots, with around 470,000 people now fully-vaccinated.

Despite Region 9’s overall success, vaccinations have yet to take a firm grip in Livingston Parish, where 6.71 percent of the 138,000 population — about 9,270 people — have completed the series. That’s the lowest percentage in Region 9 and the 10th-lowest of any parish in the state.

Officials are also reporting that around 16,000 Livingston Parish residents have initiated their vaccine series.

In Livingston Parish, officials have confirmed more than 9,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 that have led to 168 deaths. Statewide, there have been more than 374,000 confirmed cases and more than 9,100 deaths.

Speaking to a small group of reporters during the clinic, Region 9 Director Dr. Gina LaGarde said there is some hesitation to the vaccine “in all communities” and that Livingston Parish “is no exception.”

“Some people fear shots in general, some people fear the vaccine, and there is some cultural history as to why there’s distrust,” LaGarde said. “But my philosophy is we need to fear the virus, not the vaccine.

“We know the virus takes lives, but the vaccine can save lives. I tell people, ‘Fear the virus, not the vaccine.’”

LaGarde, who lost a cousin last spring due to COVID-19, said she received the Moderna “because it was the one that was offered to me.”

“The best vaccine is the one that you have access to,” she said. “All three [vaccines] are effective against preventing serious disease, hospitalization, and deaths. And that is the goal.”

Citing “a little slack” in the number of vaccination appointments in recent weeks, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday announced a major expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, making shots available to people 16 and older who meet specific criteria that put them at increased risk for severe illness from the novel coronavirus.

Vaccines are also available to anyone in the same age group who works in a congregate living facility, such as a jail, shelter, or group home.

The expansion added hundreds of thousands of additional people onto the access list “effective immediately,” and the state expects a “steady” supply of vaccine shipments over the next several weeks.

Though she encouraged eligible people to take whichever vaccine is available, LaGarde said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “advantageous” for “difficult-to-reach” communities.

Aside from being a single-dose vaccine, officials have lauded it for being easier to administer and handle than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and having no ultra-cold storage requirement, making it ideal for mass vaccination events.

Officials announced earlier this month that the state would likely not receive another shipment of the J&J vaccine until the end of the month. LaGarde said the arrival of additional single-dose vaccines “will help some of those who have anxiety with vaccinations.”

“With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it’s one and done,” LaGarde said. “You get one shot and you don’t have to go back. When you’re looking at the homeless or the homebound or those in rural areas, it can be more challenging to reach them, and the single-dose helps with that.”

For one couple from Denham Springs, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is what prompted them to get vaccinated last weekend.

The wife, 61, said that despite knowing people who have died from COVID-19, she and her husband were hesitant toward the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines out of fear they might miss their second appointment, something many experienced during Louisiana’s rare winter storm last month.

“The one dose is what prompted us to get it today,” she said as her 64-year-old husband nodded in agreement. “I’m scared of getting one dose for the other vaccines and it not being available the next time. So the one dose to me made more sense.”

Added her husband: “I don’t have a problem with vaccines, but I’m not going to go chasing out of my way to get one.”