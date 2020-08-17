A federal judge sided with Gov. John Bel Edwards in a lawsuit regarding his statewide ban of on-site consumption at bars, writing that the order is not a violation of the bar owners’ constitutional rights.
U.S. Eastern District of Louisiana Judge Martin Feldman issued the ruling on Monday, upholding Edwards’ restrictions on bars as part of ongoing efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Louisiana.
Several bar owners in the New Orleans and Houma areas filed the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Edwards’ restrictions.
“On this record, the Court is compelled to conclude that Governor Edwards’ ban of on-site consumption of food or drinks at ‘bars’ bears a ‘real or substantial relation’ to the goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19 and is not ‘beyond all question’ a violation of the bar owners’ constitutional rights,” Feldman wrote.
Edwards released a statement following Feldman’s ruling, saying, “The evidence is clear that mask mandates and closing on-site consumption at bars work, and more than a month after implementing both measures in Louisiana the data shows they are working.”
“We have already lost more than 4,400 Louisianans to this illness, and we must take every action we can to fight for the health of our state,” Edwards said in the statement. “I know these orders are hard on business owners, and I did not undertake them lightly.
“However, they offer the best shot for us to be able to open as much of our economy as possible while still keeping the ability to provide life-saving health care in our hospitals.”
Edwards implemented extra COVID-19 mitigation measures in mid-July, when the state was approaching peak levels of daily case growth and hospitalizations. The order closed bars except for curbside service, mandated face masks, and limited the size of social gatherings.
Louisiana has reported more than 138,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the largest growth in people ages 18 to 29. Nearly 20 percent of known outbreaks that have been traced by the Louisiana Department of Health have been linked to bars, which have been effectively closed for all but a month since the virus’ initial outbreak in March.
As of Monday, health officials are reporting 1,226 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Since July 27, they have fallen by 374.
Louisiana is currently under Phase Two of its reopening plan until at least Aug. 28.
Edwards has faced much criticism regarding his decision to limit bars to curbside service, with opponents — including Attorney General Jeff Landry and Republican state lawmakers — questioning its legality and arguing it unfairly targets bars.
The governor has repeatedly said the White House Coronavirus Task Force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, recommends bar closures for states like Louisiana that are in the “red zone” for new cases and test positivity.
The governor was scheduled to testify again in federal court again Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, in a hearing presided over by Judge Robert R. Summerhays.
“I am pleased that Judge Feldman upheld bar restrictions, which is one of the critical mitigation measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana to protect and save lives,” Edwards said.
