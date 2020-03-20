The federal government is looking for ways to ease the financial burden caused by the novel coronavirus' spread through the United States.
On Friday, citizens got at least some delay in an annual 'non-holiday.'
At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020
Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced, via Twitter, that the federal government will be pushing tax day from Apr. 15 to Jul. 15. All businesses will have the same extended time to make filings and payments without penalty or interest, Mnuchin said.
Mnuchin and President Donald Trump are also working on a financial relief plan that would see, at least, $1,200 go out to individuals. It was part of a package signed by the President Thursday.
No changes, of yet, have been made to state tax filings.
The federal financial easing announcement comes on the heels of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards dropping a bombshell on Bayou State citizens Thursday afternoon, stating that Louisiana was on track to mirror Italy in terms of case spread and devastation.
"If the people of Louisiana don't take these mitigation measures seriously, we could look like Italy," Edwards said, leaving the presser on a sobering note.
Edwards said that Louisiana's per capita cases of the coronavirus continue to lead the nation, and even in Orleans Parish the raw numbers are No. 7 - with Cook County, Illinois (Chicago) at No. 8.
The governor was on the phone with President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence before the press conference imploring them for assistance with protecting against "hospital surge." 'Surge' is the need for intensive care unit equipment, beds, and staff in the face of a potential flood of sick patients.
Edwards' plea came from a model he cited that was delivered to him just minutes before his call with the president. While Edwards said, out of responsibility, he would not release exactly what the model said he did iterate that it was the worst case scenario.
That worst case scenario showed Louisiana without necessary healthcare staff, beds, and equipment within the next five days.
"If you look at new cases," Edwards explained, "and how long it takes to double cases - our trajectory is basically what they had in Italy."
The governor asked Louisiana residents to take the mitigation efforts seriously, so that he would not have to activate more serious measures. Those mitigation efforts include:
- Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Staying home if sick, and only leaving if necessary
- Staying 6 feet or more from others in public
- Disinfecting common surfaces in the home
- Keeping public gatherings to 50 people or less, private gatherings to 10 or less
Attorney General Jeff Landry stated at a press conference yesterday that the governor was well within his rights, through the health department and a health crises, that his actions were being performed to save lives and prevent the spread of the virus.
Coronavirus cases are reported twice a day, at 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. by the Louisiana Department of Health. The governor warned that more tests were flowing through the department for confirmation, and that residents of Louisiana should expect more spikes in positive case numbers, and deaths, in the coming days.
The novel coronavirus jumped to 479 positive cases in Louisiana, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures.
Though the state experienced an 18-percent jump in positive cases overnight, there remains only one positive case in Livingston Parish, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Friday morning.
On Thursday, Livingston Parish reported its first case of the coronavirus after a resident tested positive at the University Medical Center in New Orleans, President Layton Ricks confirmed to The News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.