(The Center Square) – Federal agencies on Wednesday released plans for widespread distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as soon as late this year or early next.
Three potential vaccines are currently in Stage 3 trials in the U.S. and could be ready in weeks, President Donald Trump said Tuesday.
The distribution plan from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense, delivered to Congress Wednesday, says that the federal government will pay for the distribution and application of the vaccines – individuals would not be charged.
Initially, the vaccine will be available to health care and other vital workers, as well as those most vulnerable. After production ramps up, it will be made available to all Americans who want it.
“Preparing for the implementation of the safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccine programs is a critical next step in the efforts to protect Americans and reduce the impact of COVID-19 and restore our normal way of life,” Centers for Disease Control and Director Dr. Robert Redfield said Wednesday, according to CNN.
