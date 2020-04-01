The first Livingston Parish resident to die from the novel coronavirus has been identified.
Terry Magee, a resident of the Town of Livingston, is the first reported Livingston Parish fatality from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. His death was announced earlier Wednesday afternoon, though his name was withheld until hours later.
Mayor David McCreary made the announcement in a Facebook post Wednesday night, asking for citizens to “keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
“We would like to convey our sincere condolences and sympathies to the family and friends of Terry Magee,” the post said. “He was a resident of the Town of Livingston and recently passed due to complications from COVID-19. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
According to his Facebook profile page, Magee was a 53-year-old operator at Bayou Steele, a metal fabricating company. He was a graduate of the Doyle High Class of 1985.
On Wednesday, the novel coronavirus surged to 6,424 positive cases in Louisiana, a 23-percent increase from the day before, according to the Department of Health’s latest figures. The official death toll stands at 273.
