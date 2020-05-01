A local church is finding a creative way to pray over its community.

First Pentecostal Church of Livingston is inviting the public to a drive-thru prayer line to be held on its campus beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

Rev. Jay LeClercq, who has been lead pastor over the church since 2006, said the church members who will be praying over others will be in total compliance “with every part” of the mitigation measures set by Gov. John Bel Edwards, who extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“We are not gonna let people roll down windows, and all people praying are gonna be wearing masks,” LeClercq told The News. “We just want to pray for people who may need it during this time. We’ve seen a lot of miracles in these prayer lines, and people definitely need prayer now.”

LeClercq said the church, which opened in the 1950s, has conducted “successful” drive-thru prayer lines in the past, though this Saturday’s will certainly be under different circumstances.

“We have had such great success in these prayer lines over the years,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of miracles for people. We just want to pray with the community and help uplift people if they need it.”

Like other churches across the state, First Pentecostal Church of Livingston has adopted new ways to reach its congregation amid the global pandemic, most notably through the live streaming of its services.

The only people in the church on Sundays are LeClercq, his wife, and the worship team, and all are maintaining social distancing while the rest of the congregation watches from home, the pastor said.

According to LeClercq, the church is discussing holding outdoor services, an option that has gained traction this week as Edwards’ new stay-at-home order kicks in May 1. This week, Edwards said church services in Louisiana can be safely conducted outdoors, but only if they follow mitigation measures set by health officials.

“We’re just trying to stay as compliant as can be,” LeClercq said. “I think so far we have been. But we’re looking forward to getting a little more freedom and getting back in the church.”

LeClercq said “anyone who needs prayer” is invited to the drive-thru prayer line on Saturday.

“We’re welcoming anybody that needs prayer,” he said. “Whatever they want to pray about, we’ll pray about. It doesn’t matter. We know there are people who need someone to pray with them.”

First Pentecostal Church of Livingston is located at 29586 Frost Road.