This week, people can go to the Mall of Louisiana for more than shopping.
Local first responders will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to mall visitors and customers in a week-long, multi-agency event that runs May 4-8.
The clinic will be open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be located in the main Mall of Louisiana entrance by the elevators.
The latest effort is another attempt by the “Bring Back Louisiana” campaign, the state’s grassroots program, to spur more COVID-19 vaccinations. In March, Gov. John Bel Edwards made anyone 18 and older (or 16 and older with the Pfizer vaccine) eligible for a vaccine.
The agencies involved in the endeavor include the State Fire Marshal's Office, St. George Fire Department, Baton Rouge Fire Department, Baton Rouge EMS, Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana National Guard, and East Baton Rouge Parish's Red Stick Ready Initiative.
The team will return 28 days later to administer second doses.
Mall of Louisiana Community Vaccine Event
Where: Mall of Louisiana, located at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, 70836 (Main Entrance by the elevators, Room No. 1206)
Date: May 4-8
Times: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. May 4-6; 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. May 7-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.