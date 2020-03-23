‘First the flood, now this’ | Livingston Parish Class of 2020 starts, ends high school in ‘unimaginable’ circumstances with Great Flood, coronavirus

The Livingston Parish Class of 2020 dealt with the Great Flood of 2016 in the first semester of its freshman year and the coronavirus in the last semester of its senior year. Pictured, top row from left, are Alyssa Crayton, of Albany High; Gannon Allison, of French Settlement High; Ella Otken, of Denham Springs High; Lane Courtney, of Holden High; and Madison Duhon, of Doyle High. Pictured, bottom row from left, are Lawrence Pierre, of Live Oak High; Bryce Felps, of Maurepas High; Mason Sibley, of Springfield High; and Shelby Dorough, of Walker High.