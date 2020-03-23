Two people died from the novel coronavirus last weekend in Baton Rouge, marking the first two deaths in the capital city, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
Dr. William “Beau” Clark of the coroner's office made the announcement Monday morning, saying that a 90-year-old man from Mississippi and a 44-year-old woman from Baton Rouge were the capital city’s first two deaths from the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The man passed away on March 21, followed one day later by the woman.
The Louisiana Department of Health will release its latest figures of the coronavirus at noon Monday.
