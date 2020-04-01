Louisiana has five parishes ranked among the top 15 parishes/counties in the country in the number of COVID-19 related deaths on a per capita basis, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.
Of that total, the state has four parishes ranked in the top six.
“It shows that we have a lot of work to do across the state of Louisiana, not just in Orleans and Jefferson parishes,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday.
Pointing to a chart displayed on a screen to his left, Edwards relayed that grim news to reporters on Wednesday, hours after the Louisiana Department of Health reported there are now 6,424 confirmed positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, that have so far resulted in 273 deaths.
And as the disease continues to spread in the state at an alarming rate, so, too, are the fatalities.
St. John the Baptist Parish, which borders Livingston Parish to the southeast on the other side of Lake Maurepas, is reporting the nation’s most COVID-19 related deaths per 100,000 residents, according to the statistics Edwards referenced that were compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
While the parish has only had 13 deaths related to the disease, that is out of 45,000 residents, meaning there are roughly 27 deaths for every 100,000 residents. That’s more than double the amount out of New York County (11.1) on a per-capita basis.
“[Compared to other parishes], it’s a relatively small number for St. John [the Baptist Parish], but it’s large given its size,” the governor said.
Right behind St. John the Baptist on a per-capita basis is Orleans Parish (25.8), the epicenter of the coronavirus in Louisiana that has reported 42 percent of all fatalities statewide (115). Jefferson Parish (13.1), which is reporting 64 deaths, ranks No. 5 nationally, while St. Charles Parish (11.3), which is reporting seven deaths, ranks No. 6.
Ascension Parish, which borders Livingston Parish to the southwest, ranks No. 13 in nationwide per-capita COVID-19 related deaths at 4.8. It has reported five deaths.
Edwards said the new information further emphasizes the need for social distancing and adhering to his “stay at home” order, which he’ll soon officially extend to April 30 to coincide with President Donald Trump’s own extension of mitigation measures.
“We should all be preparing ourselves for a period of time that will be unpleasant,” Edwards said.
Livingston Parish became the latest parish to confirm a fatality from the coronavirus after a 52-year-old male died this week, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks confirmed to The News.
Deaths have now been reported in 33 of the state’s 64 parishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.