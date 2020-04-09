Disasters can bring out the best in people - the spread of the novel coronavirus is no exception.
As individuals from around the parish band together to produce homemade masks and suits; restaurants find ways to hold on; and individual communities, faith-based or otherwise, discover the means to prop up the people that they serve, some production companies are switching gears to help fight COVID-19.
Last week, Gator Millworks announced they would be making new face shields as personal protective equipment (PPE) for sale to healthcare workers and individuals.
Now, Five Star Printing and Sign's Danny Paline is stepping up to the plate to create a special type of PPE to help protect healthcare workers who have to apply ventilators to patients - large, clear acrylic shields that have hand holes so nurses and doctors can reach through to perform the ventilation procedure.
Paline, a licensed nurse who has not practiced since the flood, said that intubating a patient is a dangerous procedure for healthcare workers, as patients tend to gag, cough, and vapor particulates enter the air - which can potentially spread COVID-19.
"(Healthcare workers) are PPE'd and shielded up, already, but this gives (Ochsner's) staff an extra level of protection," Paline explained, "and that's what they wanted."
Five Star donated the first few versions of the shield, and charged for subsequent production.
Paline explained that the idea came from an overseas anesthesiologist, and the design eventually found its way to Ochsner. The health system approached Paline and asked, "can you make this?"
"I had the material and the machines," Paline said, "so we went to work making samples which Ochsner used as a test."
After the test run, Paline explained that Ochsner began to make orders because supply chains have been disrupted by COVID-19. The acrylic, which he only had a limited quantity, was becoming increasingly more scarce, Paline said.
"(Ochsner) wanted to place an order so they got what they needed," Paline said.
Paline explained that his shop has a flat bed cutter which allows the company to cut all sorts of different materials to a very detailed design, so once the design was input into the computer, he was able to match exactly what the hospital requested in terms of dimensions.
"That particular cutting table made the difference between us having the ability to do it, and us telling (Ochsner) 'no'."
Paline said he followed up with Ochsner to see if the shields were being used, and it was confirmed to him that the Emergency Room area as already put his item to work.
"More than anything I want people to know that this was done in Livingston Parish, along with some of the other companies in Livingston Parish that stepped up to help out our healthcare workers.
"Because that's the most important part of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.