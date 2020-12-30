Flags will be flown at half staff on the day of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s funeral, Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced.
Edwards made the announcement in a statement Tuesday night, shortly after Letlow’s spokesperson Andrew Bautsch confirmed that the Congressman-elect had died from COVID-19 complications at Ochsner-LSU Health Shreveport.
Letlow, who was 41 at his passing, is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and two young children. He is one of more than 7,000 people in Louisiana who have died from the novel coronavirus.
“It is with heavy hearts that Donna and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with COVID-19,” Edwards said. “Congressman-elect Letlow felt a calling from a young age to serve the people of his home state, working behind the scenes for former Governor Bobby Jindal and serving as chief of staff to Congressman Ralph Abraham, who he was recently elected to succeed.
“COVID-19 has taken Congressman-elect Letlow from us far too soon. I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a U.S. Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family. I hope all of the people of Louisiana will join Donna and me in praying for Congressman-elect Letlow’s family, especially his wife Julia and their two children, his many friends and the people of the 5th Congressional District.”
Letlow was admitted into a Monroe hospital on Dec. 19 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Bautsch said in his statement. Letlow was then transferred to Ochsner-LSU Health on Dec. 22 and placed in intensive care.
He died seven days later, less than a week before the new Congress is to be sworn in on Jan. 3.
A Republican, Letlow was elected to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District in a runoff this month. Letlow also worked for former Gov. Bobby Jindal, who tweeted that he and his wife, Supriya, were “heartbroken.”
“Luke has been a good friend for so many years, and we are saddened he was taken from us at such a young age,” Jindal wrote. “We had talked in recent days about his excitement about the opportunity to serve the people of the 5th Congressional district, and his love and devotion for Julia and their kids.”
“I first met Luke when he was still a college student, and spent countless hours with him in his truck driving the back roads of Louisiana,” Jindal wrote. “His passion for service has been a constant throughout his life.”
Louisiana’s eight-member congressional delegation called Letlow’s death devastating in a statement to the Associated Press.
“Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him. He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our nation,” they said in a statement.
Bautsch said the family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days “but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time.” A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.
