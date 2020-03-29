March 9 seems like a lifetime ago.
That was the day Louisiana confirmed its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, a Jefferson Parish resident who was being treated in a New Orleans hospital.
Since then, “flattening the curve” has been the main message from Gov. John Bel Edwards as the state grapples with potentially overwhelming its medical capacity as early as this week.
As of Sunday, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has reached 3,540 positive cases in Louisiana, including 15 in Livingston Parish. The Department of Health is reporting that 27,871 tests have now been completed, through either the state lab or commercial labs. The death toll stands at 151.
All of this data comes less than three weeks after the first reported case.
Below is a timeline of the novel coronavirus’ rapid spread in Louisiana. To read all of The News' coronavirus coverage, click here.
Monday, March 9
The presumptive first case of the new coronavirus is confirmed in Louisiana, according to the governor’s office. The person was a Jefferson Parish resident who was treated at an Orleans Parish hospital.
Wednesday, March 11
Gov. Edwards declares a public health emergency in Louisiana as the number of new coronavirus cases in the state continues to grow.
Two days after the state’s first positive test, the governor said 12 more people in six parishes have tested positive, from southeast Louisiana to the northwestern corner of the state.
Thursday, March 12
Louisiana legislative leaders plan to create a “contingency package” of spending bills that will be moved quickly in case coronavirus concerns threaten to derail the session.
All of the country's major athletic conferences are cancelling their conference basketball tournaments due to ongoing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, which is at more than 1,200 people across the country.
Edwards said he will impose restrictions on visiting Louisiana nursing homes, prisons and jails over the next 30 days.
LSU and Southeastern Louisiana University both transition to online classes because of the novel coronavirus. The separate announcements come hours after the Department of Health reported another presumptive case of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Louisiana to 14.
Friday, March 13
The governor closes all K-12 schools statewide and bans all public gatherings of more than 250 people until April 13, the most drastic steps yet as the novel coronavirus reaches 36 presumptive positive cases.
Edwards’ order leads Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks to declare a state of emergency in the parish, which has yet to report a positive case at this point.
In a separate executive order, Edwards also granted Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s request to move upcoming elections for April and May to June and July, respectively.
On the same day, the Fifth Annual Denham Springs Fair, which was originally scheduled to be held March 26-29 at South Park, gets cancelled. Shortly after, Relive WWII Weekend, scheduled for the first weekend of April, meets a similar fate.
President Donald Trump declares a national emergency over the spread of the novel coronavirus that has upended Americans’ lives and so far has resulted in 42 deaths. The declaration makes available up to $50 billion of federal funds to help stop the spread of the disease and frees up other federal resources.
Saturday, March 14
Louisiana reports its first death related to COVID-19, a 58-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying health conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary Hospital and Medical Center. The death comes five days after the first reported case.
At this time, there were 77 cases of the virus in eight parishes. There are none yet reported in Livingston Parish.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools system begins working on a “blended model” of learning, which will combine digital instructional resources as well as printed take-home resources for all students.
Sunday, March 15
Louisiana reports a second death related to COVID-19, a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions. The patient was being treated at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
That same day, the Department of Health reports more than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus in 10 parishes, though there is yet to be one in Livingston Parish.
In less than a week, Louisiana goes from one case to 103, though the state lab has only completed 284 tests. Across the country, the virus reaches more than 3,200 cases.
To stem the spread of the disease, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announces that it would be increasing precaution parameters, recommending gatherings of 50 or more be cancelled for the next eight weeks.
Monday, March 16
Gov. Edwards confirms that a test came back positive from Ascension Parish, bringing the virus into the capital area. The death count also rises to three as the total number of cases reaches 136.
The governor tightened restrictions regarding social distancing, which further limited public gatherings to 50 people or less; closed all casinos, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and studios; and limits restaurants to to-go and delivery services with no on-site dining.
Nursing and retirement homes begin closing their doors to visitors to protect elderly and at-risk.
Our Lady of the Lake puts into effect new visitor guidelines and screening criteria, which includes limiting visitation to one adult visitor per patient per day, and no person who has visited Orleans or Jefferson Parish in the previous 14 days will be allowed to enter the facility.
Tuesday, March 17
The Department of Health announces the fourth death related to COVID-19, which jumps to 196 positive cases by the end of the day in 13 parishes, including the first in East Baton Rouge Parish.
U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Doug Jones (D-AL), Steve Daines (R-MT) and Tina Smith (D-MN) introduce legislation to require private health insurance plans to cover treatments or vaccines for the novel coronavirus with no cost sharing.
Local grocery stores begin implementing senior-only shopping hours to let senior citizens shop without coming in contact with others, and local park systems begin adjusting hours and services.
Additionally, local parish and city governments also implement adjustments.
Wednesday, March 18
Louisiana reports nearly 100 new cases of the coronavirus from the day before, bringing the total to 280 statewide. The number of fatalities nearly doubles in one day, going from four to seven deaths, including the first in Jefferson Parish.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron encouraged citizens to “stick with the game plan” to combat the disease.
The Livingston Parish Library announces a closure of all of its facilities at its five branches scattered across the parish. The Livingston Parish school system passes out more than 14,000 meals at 14 campuses across the parish on the first and only day of its drive-thru meal service.
Thursday, March 19
The first positive case of a Livingston Parish resident was confirmed. According to President Layton Ricks, the resident was diagnosed with the virus while being treated in a New Orleans hospital.
Across the state, the virus reaches 392 positive cases in 26 parishes. There are now 10 deaths from the coronavirus in Louisiana, which is experiencing one of the fastest rates of spread in the country.
Edwards issues a proclamation that would waive many testing and attendance requirements for students due to schools being closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The proclamation applies to the 2019-20 school year and addresses suspensions to testing administration, school and district accountability, teacher evaluations, student attendance, teacher work days, charter school application and enrollment.
Additionally, Edwards tells reporters that Louisiana’s current trajectory “resembles Italy,” the epicenter of the disease in Europe.
Friday, March 20
Secretary Betsy DeVos issues a statement that Edwards’ waiver regarding education would be granted, meaning that end of year testing, among other things, would be cancelled.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission says it is giving employers extra time to pay their unemployment taxes for the first quarter of the year amid economic concerns caused by the coronavirus.
Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced, via Twitter, that the federal government will be pushing tax day from April 15 to July 15.
The novel coronavirus now stands at 537 positive cases statewide, a 36-percent jump in 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 14.
To keep children fed amid the pandemic, Mighty Moms, a local non-profit food pantry, places “give and take” barrels at various businesses and churches across Livingston Parish.
To meet the growing demand for supplies, Walmart announces it is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
Saturday, March 21
Livingston Parish reports its second case of the coronavirus as the statewide total jumps to 763 cases in more than half of the state’s parishes. The Department of Health also reports new fatalities, bringing the total to 20.
Sunday, March 22
The governor issues a statewide “stay at home” order effective through Sunday, April 12.
The order closed all casinos, movie theaters, bars, schools, and “non-essential” businesses; limited public gatherings to 10 people or less; and limited restaurants to take-out and delivery services with no on-site dining. He is also urging people to practice social distancing and maintain at least 6 feet of space.
Following Edwards’ order, the Livingston Parish Public Schools system announces it will shut down all operations “effective immediately.”
Livingston Parish reports its third confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, Ricks tells The News. Across the state, the coronavirus has reached 837 positive cases.
On the same day, the annual Tickfaw 200, one of the nation’s largest poker runs held annually in Livingston Parish, is cancelled.
Monday, March 23
Exactly two weeks after the first reported case, the novel coronavirus surges past 1,000 positive cases in the state. The total now stands at 1,172 positive cases, including five in Livingston Parish.
The death toll jumps to 34, including the first two confirmed deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish. The coronavirus has now reached 41 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes.
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) extends the deadline for state income taxes to July 15, 2020. The extension applies to Louisiana individual, corporation, fiduciary, and partnership income tax returns and payments.
Tuesday, March 24
Gov. Edwards requests a “Major Disaster Declaration” from the federal government. The heightened state of emergency would open the door to more federal funding and aid from the United States Government, including healthcare supplies.
President Trump grants Edwards’ request late Tuesday night, making Louisiana the fourth state to receive the declaration.
The novel coronavirus reaches 1,388 positive cases in the state, including six in Livingston Parish, and the death toll hits 46.
During a live town hall, Louisiana Workforce Commission Ava Dejoie says that 71,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits.
State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, in collaboration with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, issues a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning.
Wednesday, March 25
Louisiana reports more than 400 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 1,795 cases. The death toll increases by 19 and stands at 65, including the third and fourth deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Thursday, March 26
The U.S. passes China for the most reported cases of the novel coronavirus, reaching 83,507 positive cases. Earlier that day, the U.S. surpassed 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19.
In Louisiana, the novel coronavirus jumps up 510 positive cases overnight, bringing the statewide total to 2,305 cases. In Livingston Parish, the number of cases nearly doubles, reaching 11. The death toll increases to 83 across the state.
Unemployment claims statewide rise to 119,000, with 3,066 of those cases coming from Livingston Parish residents.
In a press conference, Gov. Edwards asks for medical field volunteers as the state continues working to surge medical capacity. According to models, Region 1 — encompassing Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines parishes — could be out of ventilators by April 2 and bed space by April 8.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, announce via social media that they would be donating $5 million toward food providers.
Spring Fest, one of two large-scale annual shopping festivals in the Denham Springs Antique Village, gets cancelled.
Friday, March 27
President Trump signs a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill into law. Gov. Edwards says Louisiana will see $1.8 billion in direct state aid.
The novel coronavirus surges more than 400 positive cases from the day before and now stands at 2,746 across Louisiana. The death toll surpasses 100 and now stands at 119 across the state.
The Louisiana Economic Development opens a coronavirus help desk for Louisiana businesses struggling amid the pandemic.
Saturday, March 28
The novel coronavirus reaches 3,315 positive cases, more than 500 from the day before. The death toll reaches 137, and disease is now being reported in 56 of the state’s 64 parishes.
Louisiana has the third-highest rate of cases per capita in the country but the second-highest rate of COVID-19 deaths per capita in the country.
In Livingston Parish, the Department of Health reports one additional positive case, bringing the local number to 12. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths among Livingston Parish residents.
