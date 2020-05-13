One local high school has taken to social media to let its seniors know how much they’ll be missed.
This month, French Settlement High School has filled its Twitter and Facebook pages with individualized posts directed at each senior in the Class of 2020, whose last semester of high school has been upended by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Each post, which is published on the school’s official Twitter account and then shared on its Facebook page, includes a photo of the senior and a personalized message from a teacher or administrator.
In each post, the faculty member shares a favorite memory with the student, words of encouragement or a scripture, and well-wishes for the future.
“You’ve worked so hard to get here,” biology teacher Kevin Sykes wrote to one senior. “Remember to follow your dreams and stay true to yourself as one chapter ends and the next begins. Congratulations on your graduation.”
(To view the senior messages, click here.)
High schools across the state have been thinking up different ways to honor their senior classes amid the COVID-19 outbreak, which forced Gov. John Bel Edwards to ban students from all campuses for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. Some have organized parades in honor of their soon-to-be graduates, while others have put their names and pictures around their communities.
Annie-I thoroughly enjoyed you in junior high. You have a desire to do well, love to read, and have a very big heart. Keep being you and you will succeed no doubt! Congrats and God Bless You in your future! pic.twitter.com/sLZvXImMfF— FSHS Lions (@Gofshslions) May 6, 2020
For Louisiana high school seniors, their last official day on campus was March 13, about two months earlier than expected.
Along with the statewide school closure, there have also been bans on public gatherings of 10 or more people, putting Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies in jeopardy. Locally, graduation ceremonies for the nine Livingston Parish high schools have been postponed until at least June.
French Settlement High’s graduation, typically held in the Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium across the street from campus, was originally scheduled for Friday, May 15. So with graduation and other end-of-the-year activities up in the air, FSHS Principal Lee Hawkins said the faculty has been “trying to figure out ways to do some special things for the seniors.”
“They’ve missed probably the most exciting time of their school lives, so we’ve been trying to do anything we can to make them feel special and do little things for them,” Hawkins said.
Along with putting each senior’s photo on the school’s digital marquee in front of campus, Hawkins reached out to the teachers asking them to pick a couple of seniors that they were close with to send personal messages via the school’s social media platforms.
“We just wanted to send a little quote, their best memory of them, anything like that,” Hawkins said. “Every teacher has relationships with different students and we wanted to show that. This way, every student can hear from a teacher they may have connected with over the years.”
Nick is always respectful, engaged and willing to learn anything. He is always engaged in discussion on many topics of U.S. History and is never afraid to voice his opinion on any event. I am always impressed with Nick's knowledge and self-interest in U.S. History.- Coach Moore pic.twitter.com/igjrsZpVCr— FSHS Lions (@Gofshslions) May 5, 2020
More than 50 posts have been published for the FSHS Class of 2020, each with a unique message.
History teacher Roy Moore described his senior as “respectful, engaged and willing to learn anything,” adding that he is “never afraid to voice his opinion on any event.” Thomas Hazlewood, a digital media teacher, described his senior as someone with “a wonderful sense of humor” and thanked her “very much” for the Christmas gifts.
Another teacher, Pamela Olivier appreciated the many times her senior was “shouting out and fist bumping my students, I know they appreciated it as much as I did.”
In his message, math teacher Darrell Hatchell described it as “a pleasure” teaching his senior over the last four years, adding that he enjoyed their ATV and mechanical discussions.
“Keep in touch — I may need a mechanic some day,” Hatchell wrote.
Hawkins said many seniors and parents have expressed appreciation for the messages, saying “it meant a lot” to hear such positive remarks from the faculty.
But that appreciation goes both ways, Hawkins said.
“Just like teachers can impact a student’s life, students can also have a positive impact on a teacher,” he said. “Even though teachers have those relationships with students, you don’t really get the chance to tell the students exactly how you feel about them and how much they mean to you. This just gave us a chance to show them what they mean to us.”
The school is planning a parade for this year's seniors beginning at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.