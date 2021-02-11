The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will hold a food distribution event in Livingston Parish on Saturday, Feb. 13, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will begin at 8 a.m. at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, located at 19869 Fairgrounds Road in the Town of Livingston.
Volunteers will be distributing 1,680 boxes of food and gallons of milk, according to LOHSEP. The CFAP food box includes meat, dairy, and fresh produce and is also accompanied by a gallon of milk.
There are no requirements to receive a box of food, LOHSEP said. Food boxes will be given out until all products are gone.
The distribution is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box program, which is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that helps purchase and distribute agricultural products across the country.
Through this program, the USDA has partnered with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses.
