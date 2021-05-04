For restaurants, bars, catering companies and other similar businesses that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, financial aid is on the way.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging the operators and owners of food-related establishments to register for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s new Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
SBA launched the Restaurant Revitalization Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. It includes $28.6 billion to help restaurants and other eligible businesses remain open.
Over the last year, restaurants and bars have faced state-mandated closures or have been relegated to to-go services in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
That was particularly rough in Louisiana, where restaurants play a vital role in the economy and generate more than $10 billion in annual sales.
Employment in Louisiana’s restaurants and bars, which peaked at 180,000 in 2019, dropped by 80,000 in the first half of 2020 because of COVID-19. The sector has since bounced back to employment of 155,000 as economic conditions continue to improve.
The new federal program should further help by providing restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and up to $5 million per physical location, according to a statement.
Recipients are not required to repay the funding if the money is applied to eligible uses by March 11, 2023.
In a statement, Edwards the Restaurant Revitalization Fund can help business owners in this sector cover losses “and secure their footing as we continue our economic recovery.”
“Our restaurants provide an enjoyable place for us to gather with family and friends, and they attract tourists from all over the world to share our state’s superior cuisine,” Edwards said in the statement. “These businesses were hit particularly hard by the pandemic conditions, shifting to takeout and local delivery where possible to stay afloat – and in the process – providing Louisiana residents with a welcome link to normalcy during difficult times.
“The new Restaurant Revitalization Fund can help business owners in this sector cover their losses and secure their footing as we continue our economic recovery, and I encourage all impacted restaurant owners in Louisiana to apply.”
The Restaurant Revitalization Fund is open to 11 categories of businesses that include the following:
-- Restaurants
-- Food stands, food trucks, food carts
-- Caterers
-- Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
-- Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
-- Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
-- Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
-- Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
-- Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
-- Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
-- Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products
For more information or to apply, click here.
