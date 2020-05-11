With limitations being placed on eating out during the novel coronavirus pandemic, restaurants are adapting their methods to bring food to their hungry customers.
A slew of restaurants are scheduled to bring food trucks and a full menu of lunches, dinners, and desserts to the old Crazy Dave’s parking lot in the Town of Livingston over the next 10 days.
The restaurant industry has taken a big hit since the coronavirus outbreak in Louisiana, which at one time was reporting the fastest growth of the new disease in the world.
To slow the spread, Gov. John Bel Edwards, among other actions, limited restaurants to curbside and delivery services but banned all on-site dining statewide. That led many restaurants to lay off employees or close their doors for the time being — or in some cases, for good.
On May 1, Edwards eased restrictions on restaurants to allow outdoor seating with no table-side service. But the continued ban to on-site dining amid the COVID-19 outbreak still has many restaurants in dire situations, and several have resorted constructing outdoor patios or going from neighborhood to neighborhood selling food to keep business afloat.
Dodie Johnson, who is organizing the food truck rally, said food trucks will be on site at Crazy Dave's at pre-scheduled times from May 11-20. The food truck service has been ongoing since April.
“We thought it would be a good way for people to get take-out since restaurants have been closed,” Johnson said.
Restaurants scheduled to attend over the next week and a half include Uno Dos Tacos, Nola Mia Pizza, Sweet Rolls, Buddy’s BBQ, Rouge-A-Roux, Smoothie King, That's a Wrap, and Heavenly Donuts. Most accept credit cards.
The parking lot at the old Crazy Dave’s, which closed earlier this year, is located at 28293 S. Frost Road in the Town of Livingston. According to Johnson, the new tenant has agreed to allow the food trucks to come in May.
Below is a schedule of the upcoming food truck schedule.
-- Monday, May 11: Rouge-A-Roux, 5-7:30 p.m.
-- Tuesday, May 12: Sweet Rolls, 3-7 p.m.
-- Wednesday, May 13: Randazzo's Italian Market (if you placed order by noon), pickup at 5 p.m.
-- Thursday, May 14: Smoothie King (cash only), 3-7 p.m.
-- Saturday, May 16: Heavenly Donuts (if you placed an order by Friday, May 15), pickup at 8:30 a.m.
-- Saturday, May 16: Buddy’s BBQ, 4-7 p.m.
-- Monday, May 18: Uno Dos Tacos, 3-7 p.m.
-- Tuesday, May 19: That's a Wrap, 5-7 p.m.
-- Wednesday, May 20: Nola Mia Pizza, 3-6 p.m.
