There’s optimism and frustration as a pair of Livingston Parish football coaches expressed their thoughts on Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement the state will remain in Phase 2 of reopening during the novel coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.
Edwards announced he’ll be extending Phase 2 for another two weeks when the current proclamation expires Friday to Sept. 11. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released a memo earlier this month setting the start date of football season for Oct. 8, making the window for preparing a potential season a bit tighter.
“It’s just uncertainty of everything,” Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas said. “You can’t just look up in the history book and figure out ‘OK, this is how they handled that situation back then.’ You’re creating everything on the fly and having to deal with everything that’s going on and still trying to maintain people’s health and safety throughout this as well.
“It’s definitely frustrating from the standpoint of we’re creatures of habit, and we know what we’re normally supposed to be doing at this time, and now you take us out of our normal routine and we’re sitting here just trying to get back into that routine and get things as close to back to normal as we possibly can. I do think we’re starting to move in that direction. It’s just being patient and trying to trust in the people who are above us to make those decisions and trusting that they’re going to do what’s best not only for football, but best for the kids and schools and everybody that’s involved.”
Edwards said several factors went into extending Phase 2, including students in K-12 schools and colleges returning to campuses, using mass transit and shelter for those in the path of Hurricane Laura and not having drive-through test sites open this week because of tropical weather. Edwards also said the state remains “in the red” in terms of high incidence, which is at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
Albany football coach Mike Janis, however, put things into perspective with Hurricane Laura bearing down on the Louisiana-Texas coast while expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm.
“Going forward these next few days, the focus needs to be on this hurricane and what’s going on with that and keeping people safe,” Janis said. “There’s a lot of guys that want to play football that are in this storm’s path and right now I’m sure they’re more concerned about this hurricane and keeping their teams together and the student body of their schools safe than they are about football.”
Still, Janis offered his thoughts on remaining in Phase 2.
“It’s disappointing,” he said. “Based on the language used to justify the extension, I guess that’s understandable in dealing with this hurricane, but I think from a coach’s standpoint, we probably would have handled it a lot better had this been extended for a week and then re-examine the situation as the storm has cleared through.”
Louisiana High School Athletic Association has not issued a statement or memo following Wednesday’s extension of Phase 2, but LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine laid out a plan earlier this month for the return to playing football, saying there would need to be a 10-14 day decline in positive cases after moving to Phase 3 before allowing full contact and collision in football in conjunction with advisement from state medical experts.
Teams would then move to full contact and collision for a 21-day period with the opening week of the season featuring teams facing Week 3 opponents.
Janis said the extension of Phase 2 has left teams with not much wiggle room to prepare for the season.
“I think the longer that we push in Phase 2, the longer that we’re going to have to wait until we’re in full contact,” Janis said. “In some of the timelines that the LHSAA has released where they would like for us to be in full contact and then moving forward before playing games, that timeframe is condensed every week that we stay in Phase 2. We’re looking at timeline that’s going to make playing football very difficult if we extend any further past these two weeks into Phase 2.”
Serpas said he’s optimistic about the prospect of playing this season even with staying in Phase 2.
“As far as athletics, it’s definitely probably going to push us back a little bit more,” Serpas said. “I think when I look at the calendar, going back to Sept. 11, it would still give us about the four-week area to be able to get to that Oct. 8-9 deadline. I guess it would still fall under that realm of possibility to be able to play starting then, but everything’s still up in the air. While it is pushing us a little further back, it’s also still possible to be able to start playing at that time as well.”
“I do think that date (Oct. 8) is still an option because from what they’ve said before, we had to have three weeks of being in Phase 3 in order to be able to get to play,” Serpas continued. “Well, with Sept. 11, that still gives us a four-week period to be able to get there. That’s why I’m not saying this is like doom and gloom on the dates that they’ve already set. It just puts us a little harder against that projected date that they had set.
“Honestly, I do believe that the LHSAA is doing the right thing by not going away from what the governor and what the higher-ups are saying,” Serpas said. “I totally think that they’re doing what’s best for everybody involved.”
Said Janis regarding a potential season: “I was much more optimistic two days ago, put it that way,” he said. “It’s difficult because our players don’t know and the only thing they want to do is play football. Just like every school out there, we’re following the rules that have been given to us. Our kids are following the rules. We talk all the time about sacrifices and following the rules because that’s what we’re supposed to do so that we can play football. When they’re all working this hard to make sure that we can do that and they’re not being allowed to do it, it’s going to be very disappointing, not just for us as coaches, but the kids are going to be disappointed when it’s taken away.
“We all feel terrible for the baseball and softball players who lost their seasons,” Janis continued. “But when you look at it from a football perspective, there’s not an alternate league. There’s no travel ball for football. This is it. They have one opportunity to play high school football, and it’s through their high school.”
Serpas said he’s had conversations with Eric Held, the director of the Louisiana High School Coaches Association, to get a feel for how the situation could play out.
“Talking to him, having some type of football season is a priority to them and they’re going to do everything in their power to make sure that football is played at some point, even if it is an abbreviated session, that we won’t get passed over and move on to the next thing,” Serpas said. “I do feel it’s going to take place. It’s just still a matter of when and when these numbers start to drop. I’ve seen around that there has been some dropping in the numbers, but it’s still just obviously not where it needs to be at for us to be able to get back into regular football activities.”
Previously, Bonine said there are plans in place for six, seven and eight-game seasons "ending in the Prep Classic in the Superdome”, and there is also a tentative plan to play the state championships at an outdoor venue if championships are pushed back to January, with Tulane and Louisiana-Lafayette as potential options there.
With the later start to the season, Bonine also said the number of playoff teams for football will be reduced this season.
The LHSAA has an Executive Committee meeting set for Sept. 9, which Serpas is hoping will clear up some things regarding the season.
“I know they’re going to look at voting at that point on certain things as far as what an abbreviated schedule looks like, so that to me, is where I’m at,” Serpas said. “What I’m looking for is, ‘OK, who is going to be my first opponent? If we’re going to say abbreviated, at what point do I figure out are we going to start with our Week 3 (or) are we going to start with our Week 4 opponent? Where are we starting at, so I can kind of start to prepare, because this whole time we’ve kind of approached things as kind of spring football mentality where we’re not really preparing for an opponent. We’re trying to get information into the kids, and I think that we’ve done a good job of doing that. Now we’re ready to progress on as to preparing for actual opponents and trying to figure out and trying to get these kids in the mindset of retaining that information (for) the purpose of preparation for upcoming games.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.